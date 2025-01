Enjoy the show è una canzone di The Weeknd con la collaborazione di Future e tratta dall’album “Hurry Up Tommorow“. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo e significato del pezzo.

I need you

‘Cause, baby, I need you (Ooh)

I need you

‘Cause, baby, I need you

Woo (Ooh)

Feels like you’re apart of me

Yeah, and I cannot, you still get to me

Oh no, I’m in my feelings, fuck their logic

They can never tear us ‘part, we symbiotic

No matter what I told the world, we always locked in

So I gently tilt my head like my mama always said

And drink it slow, take it slow

I don’t got the tolerance like before

You pick me up when I’m low

I’m not bonded to my body anymore

But I’m not scared, fuck it, overdose

No one thought I’d make it past twenty-four

And when the curtains call, I hope you mourn

And if you don’t, I hope you еnjoyed the fuckin’ show

Let mе know, let me know, baby

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

(Yeah)

Let me be

Let me be

Yeah, ski (Woo)

Woo

I can’t feel my face anymore

I don’t wanna give you any space anymore

I don’t wanna feel like I’m alone anymore

I can’t live without you, I’ve been goin’ through withdrawals

You’re my favorite drug, you’re my favorite drug (Ah)

Got me in my feelings, back drinkin’ mud

Got me in my feelings, back drinkin’ mud

Don’t want the drugs, don’t want the drugs anymore

Got out my feelings, inside my duffel

Come hit the dust with the devil (Oh no)

I’m sayin’ a prayer for the rebels

I’m in her mouth like a real one

Ain’t doin’ no cappin’, ain’t with all that cappin’, ain’t nothin’ like these rap niggas

I done been ‘round the globe, fuckin’ these hoes, still actin’ like a trap nigga

Plus, a bitch brain can’t be untamed, I’m like a shootin’ star

Take a bump of caviar, surfin’ at the baddest broad

Real diamond shinin’ dark

Bad bitches, knockin’ ‘em off

Bad bitches, knockin’ ‘em off

Bad bitches, knockin’ ‘em off

I’m in my feelings, Hendrix

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, ski

Woo

Let me be

Let me be

Like a middle-aged trap star, way I’m fuckin’ tweakin’

3 a.m. sunset, fryin’ like a phoenix

Got a nigga nose sniffin’, need a box of Kleenex

Blowed it in my face ‘cause the chemicals releasin’

Guess I could be healthy, but I’m tryna find a reason

Traumas in my life, I’ve been hesitant to healin’

Take another hit of my music, they won’t feel it

I just wanna die when I’m at my fuckin’ peak

And drink it slow, gon’ drink it slow

I don’t want the tolerance anymore

Wanna stay up, fuck the floor

Feel the violence, we’ve been up, that’s for sure

And I’m ready, ah yeah, overdose

I don’t wanna make it past thirty-four

And when the curtains call, I hope you mourn

But if you don’t, I hope you enjoyed the fuckin’ show

Let me know, let me know, baby