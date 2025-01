Baptized in fear di The Weekend è una canzone tratta dal disco “Hurry Up Tomorrow” uscito il 31 gennaio 2025. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il pezzo, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del brano prodotto da Justice, Oneohtrix Point Never, The Weeknd, MIKE DEAN & Erdem Özler.

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Ooh, no, ooh, no

I fell asleep in the tub, I was there with paralysis

My foot hit the faucet, water started flowing in

Couldn’t scream for help, I just slowly felt the pressure hit

Moving one toe was the only form of motion left

Can’t breathe for air, can’t breathe

Trying to remember everything that my preachеr said

Tryna right my wrongs, my regrets filling up my head

All thе times I dodged death, this can’t be the way it ends, no

Figure in the corner I can’t quite see (Quite see)

I just know the shadow’s staring at me

It gets closer, it gets closer, it gets closer now

Figure in the corner laughing at me (At me)

Water fill my lungs, vision blurry

Heartbeat slower, heartbeat slower, heartbeat slower

Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on

Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on

Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on

Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on

I’ve been baptized in fear, my dear

I’ve been the chief of sin

Washing my soul within

I’ve been baptized in fear, my dear

Like Paul, I’m the chief of sin

Washing my soul within, oh

Figure in the corner I can’t quite see (Quite see)

I just know the shadow’s staring at me

It gets closer, it gets closer, it gets closer now

Figure in the corner laughing at me (At me)

Water fill my lungs, vision blurry

Heartbeat slower, heartbeat slower, heartbeat slower

Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on

Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on

Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on

Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on

Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on

Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on