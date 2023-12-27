We did it in the name of love, The Killers: ascolta la canzone (testo e traduzione)
I The Killers hanno sorpreso i follower sui loro account sui social media il giorno di Natale pubblicando una canzone inedita intitolata “We did it in the name of love“. Brandon Flowers aveva già svelato di un brano inciso intitolato “We Did It In The Name Of Love”, registrato durante una sessione in uno studio analogico in California e che “ha un po’ dello spirito dei Sisters Of Mercy”. All’inizio di questo mese i The Killers avevano pubblicato il loro album dei più grandi successi Rebel Diamonds, che includeva una nuova canzone chiamata “Spirit”.
Il testo di We did it in the name of love
Sorry for the tears
That you believe I may have caused you to cry
And forget these allegations
That I categorically deny
I’m not a perfect man
I’m on the brink of breakin’
And maybe you can guess
How many I was takin’
You be my good luck charm
I’ll be your true love waitin’
I’m not a perfect man
You can’t stand the way I am
You wanted me to play in the name of love
But the words I spoke fell into silence
And maybe when you play in the game of love
Therе’s a blind eye turning past the violеnce
We did it in the name of (in the name of)
We did it in the name of love
Yeah we did it in the name of (in the name of)
We did it in the name of love
You were standin’
Sorry for the tears
But the blood stained days they never seem to last
(We did it in the name, in the name of love)
(Yeah we did it in the name in the name of love)
And the pictures of our love-thing
Well they’re just a remnant of the past
(We did it in the name, in the name of love)
(Yeah we did it in the name in the name of love)
I’m not a perfect man
I’m on the brink off breakin’
And maybe you can guess
How many I was takin’
You be my good luck charm
I’ll be your true love waitin’
I’m not a perfect man
You just can’t stand the way I am
You wanted me to play in the name of love
But the words I spoke fell into silence
And maybe when you play in the game of love
There’s a blind eye turning past the violence
We did it in the name of (in the name of)
We did it in the name of love
Yeah we did it in the name of (in the name of)
We did it in the name of love
And I can’t stand to do it
But if you want salvation
You’ve got to find
Some other point lost to you
You wanted me to play in the name of love
But the words I spoke fell into silence
And maybe when you play in the game of love
There’s a blind eye turning past the violence
We did it in the name of (in the name of)
We did it in the name of love
Yeah we did it in the name of (in the name of)
We did it in the name of love
You were standin’
We did it in the name of love, la traduzione in italiano
Scusa per le lacrime
Che credi che io potrei averti fatto versare
E dimentica queste accuse
Che io nego categoricamente
Non sono un uomo perfetto
Sono sul punto di crollare
E forse puoi indovinare
Quanti ne stavo prendendo?
Sei il mio portafortuna
Sarò il tuo vero amore aspettando
Non sono un uomo perfetto
Non puoi sopportare come sono
Volevi che suonassi in nome dell’amore
Ma le parole che pronunciai caddero nel silenzio
E forse quando giochi al gioco dell’amore
C’è un occhio che chiude un occhio oltre la violenza
L’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)
Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore
Sì, l’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)
Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore
eri in piedi
Scusa per le lacrime
Ma i giorni macchiati di sangue sembrano non durare mai
(Lo abbiamo fatto nel nome, nel nome dell’amore)
(Sì, l’abbiamo fatto nel nome, nel nome dell’amore)
E le foto del nostro amore
Beh, sono solo un residuo del passato
(Lo abbiamo fatto nel nome, nel nome dell’amore)
(Sì, l’abbiamo fatto nel nome, nel nome dell’amore)
Non sono un uomo perfetto
Sono sull’orlo della rottura
E forse puoi indovinare
Quanti ne stavo prendendo?
Sei il mio portafortuna
Sarò il tuo vero amore aspettando
Non sono un uomo perfetto
Non puoi sopportare come sono
Volevi che suonassi in nome dell’amore
Ma le parole che pronunciai caddero nel silenzio
E forse quando giochi al gioco dell’amore
C’è un occhio che chiude un occhio oltre la violenza
L’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)
Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore
Sì, l’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)
Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore
E non posso sopportare di farlo
Ma se vuoi la salvezza
Devi trovare
Qualche altro punto perso in te
Volevi che suonassi in nome dell’amore
Ma le parole che pronunciai caddero nel silenzio
E forse quando giochi al gioco dell’amore
C’è un occhio che chiude un occhio oltre la violenza
L’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)
Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore
Sì, l’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)
Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore
Tu eri in piedi
Il significato della canzone We did it in the name of love
Il brano si apre con la richiesta di perdono per il dolore e le lacrime causate, insieme alla negazione delle accuse che lo hanno riguardato:
Sorry for the tears
That you believe I may have caused you to cry
And forget these allegations
That I categorically deny
Lei è la persona giusta, il suo portafortuna e sa aspettare che torni e possa esserci il lieto fine tra di loro. Sa di non essere un uomo perfetto ma, allo stesso tempo, comprende anche che lei non possa sopportare questa cosa.
You be my good luck charm
I’ll be your true love waitin’
I’m not a perfect man
You can’t stand the way I am
Hanno fatto tutto in nome dell’amore, anche le parole che lui ha pronunciato avevano quell’origine. Voleva che si compostasse così ma tutto quello che lui ha detto ha avuto il silenzio come risposta.
You wanted me to play in the name of love
But the words I spoke fell into silence
And maybe when you play in the game of love
There’s a blind eye turning past the violence