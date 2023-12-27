Il testo completo della canzone We did it in the name of love, cantata dai The Killers. Ascolta il brano e scopri il suo significato, la storia dietro le parole e la traduzione in italiano che ti aiuterà a comprendere appieno la sua essenza musicale.

We did it in the name of love, The Killers: ascolta la canzone (testo e traduzione)

I The Killers hanno sorpreso i follower sui loro account sui social media il giorno di Natale pubblicando una canzone inedita intitolata “We did it in the name of love“. Brandon Flowers aveva già svelato di un brano inciso intitolato “We Did It In The Name Of Love”, registrato durante una sessione in uno studio analogico in California e che “ha un po’ dello spirito dei Sisters Of Mercy”. All’inizio di questo mese i The Killers avevano pubblicato il loro album dei più grandi successi Rebel Diamonds, che includeva una nuova canzone chiamata “Spirit”.

Il testo di We did it in the name of love

Leggi il testo di We did it in the name of love dei The Killers come regalo di Natale 2023 ai loro fan.

Sorry for the tears

That you believe I may have caused you to cry

And forget these allegations

That I categorically deny

I’m not a perfect man

I’m on the brink of breakin’

And maybe you can guess

How many I was takin’

You be my good luck charm

I’ll be your true love waitin’

I’m not a perfect man

You can’t stand the way I am

You wanted me to play in the name of love

But the words I spoke fell into silence

And maybe when you play in the game of love

Therе’s a blind eye turning past the violеnce

We did it in the name of (in the name of)

We did it in the name of love

Yeah we did it in the name of (in the name of)

We did it in the name of love

You were standin’

Sorry for the tears

But the blood stained days they never seem to last

(We did it in the name, in the name of love)

(Yeah we did it in the name in the name of love)

And the pictures of our love-thing

Well they’re just a remnant of the past

(We did it in the name, in the name of love)

(Yeah we did it in the name in the name of love)

I’m not a perfect man

I’m on the brink off breakin’

And maybe you can guess

How many I was takin’

You be my good luck charm

I’ll be your true love waitin’

I’m not a perfect man

You just can’t stand the way I am

You wanted me to play in the name of love

But the words I spoke fell into silence

And maybe when you play in the game of love

There’s a blind eye turning past the violence

We did it in the name of (in the name of)

We did it in the name of love

Yeah we did it in the name of (in the name of)

We did it in the name of love

And I can’t stand to do it

But if you want salvation

You’ve got to find

Some other point lost to you

You wanted me to play in the name of love

But the words I spoke fell into silence

And maybe when you play in the game of love

There’s a blind eye turning past the violence

We did it in the name of (in the name of)

We did it in the name of love

Yeah we did it in the name of (in the name of)

We did it in the name of love

You were standin’

We did it in the name of love, la traduzione in italiano

Leggi la traduzione di We did it in the name of love dei The Killers, brano rilasciato dalla band come augurio di Natale ai loro fan

Scusa per le lacrime

Che credi che io potrei averti fatto versare

E dimentica queste accuse

Che io nego categoricamente

Non sono un uomo perfetto

Sono sul punto di crollare

E forse puoi indovinare

Quanti ne stavo prendendo?

Sei il mio portafortuna

Sarò il tuo vero amore aspettando

Non sono un uomo perfetto

Non puoi sopportare come sono

Volevi che suonassi in nome dell’amore

Ma le parole che pronunciai caddero nel silenzio

E forse quando giochi al gioco dell’amore

C’è un occhio che chiude un occhio oltre la violenza

L’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)

Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore

Sì, l’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)

Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore

eri in piedi

Scusa per le lacrime

Ma i giorni macchiati di sangue sembrano non durare mai

(Lo abbiamo fatto nel nome, nel nome dell’amore)

(Sì, l’abbiamo fatto nel nome, nel nome dell’amore)

E le foto del nostro amore

Beh, sono solo un residuo del passato

(Lo abbiamo fatto nel nome, nel nome dell’amore)

(Sì, l’abbiamo fatto nel nome, nel nome dell’amore)

Non sono un uomo perfetto

Sono sull’orlo della rottura

E forse puoi indovinare

Quanti ne stavo prendendo?

Sei il mio portafortuna

Sarò il tuo vero amore aspettando

Non sono un uomo perfetto

Non puoi sopportare come sono

Volevi che suonassi in nome dell’amore

Ma le parole che pronunciai caddero nel silenzio

E forse quando giochi al gioco dell’amore

C’è un occhio che chiude un occhio oltre la violenza

L’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)

Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore

Sì, l’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)

Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore

E non posso sopportare di farlo

Ma se vuoi la salvezza

Devi trovare

Qualche altro punto perso in te

Volevi che suonassi in nome dell’amore

Ma le parole che pronunciai caddero nel silenzio

E forse quando giochi al gioco dell’amore

C’è un occhio che chiude un occhio oltre la violenza

L’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)

Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore

Sì, l’abbiamo fatto nel nome di (nel nome di)

Lo abbiamo fatto in nome dell’amore

Tu eri in piedi

Il significato della canzone We did it in the name of love

Il brano si apre con la richiesta di perdono per il dolore e le lacrime causate, insieme alla negazione delle accuse che lo hanno riguardato:

Sorry for the tears

That you believe I may have caused you to cry

And forget these allegations

That I categorically deny

Lei è la persona giusta, il suo portafortuna e sa aspettare che torni e possa esserci il lieto fine tra di loro. Sa di non essere un uomo perfetto ma, allo stesso tempo, comprende anche che lei non possa sopportare questa cosa.

You be my good luck charm

I’ll be your true love waitin’

I’m not a perfect man

You can’t stand the way I am

Hanno fatto tutto in nome dell’amore, anche le parole che lui ha pronunciato avevano quell’origine. Voleva che si compostasse così ma tutto quello che lui ha detto ha avuto il silenzio come risposta.

You wanted me to play in the name of love

But the words I spoke fell into silence

And maybe when you play in the game of love

There’s a blind eye turning past the violence