And Nothing is forever, The Cure: testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone

And Nothing is forever è una canzone dei The Cure tratta dall’album “Songs of a lost world”, pubblicato il 1 novembre 2024. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere traduzione, testo e significato.

Ecco il testo di "And Nothing is foverer" dei The Cure.

Promise you’ll be with me in the end

Say we’ll be together and that you won’t forget

However far away (However far away)

You will remember me in time

Promise you’ll be with me in the end

Say we’ll be together and with no regret

However far away (However far away)

You will remember me tonight

And slide down close beside me

In the silence of a heartbeat

And wrap your arms around me

In a murmured lullaby

As the memory of the first time

In the stillness of a teardrop

As you hold me for the last time

In the dying of the life

I know, I know

That my world has grown old

And nothing is forever

I know, I know

That my world has grown old

But it really doesn’t matter

If you say we’ll be together

If you promise you’ll be with me in the end

I know, I know

That my world has grown old

And nothing is forever

I know, I know

That my world has grown old

But it really doesn’t matter

If you say we’ll be together

If you promise you’ll be with me in the end

If you promise you’ll be with me in the end

Slide down close beside me

In the silence of a heartbeat