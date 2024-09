Alone è una canzone dei The Cure rilasciata il 26 settembre 2024 e che anticipa l’uscita del disco “Songs of a lost world”, disponibile dal 1 novembre 2024.

Prodotto da Paul Corkett, potete ascoltare qui sotto il brano, a seguire testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE L’OFFICIAL LYRICS VIDEO DI “ALONE” DEI THE CURE.

Ecco il testo di “Alone” dei The Cure.

This is the end of every song that we sing

The fire burned out to ash and the stars grown dim with tears

Cold and afraid, the ghosts of all that we’ve been

We toast, with bitter dregs, to our emptiness

And the birds falling out of our skies

And the words falling out of our minds

And here is to love, to all the love

Falling out of our lives

Hopes and dreams are gone

The end of every song

And it all stops

We were always sure that we would never changе

And it all stops

We were always surе that we would stay the same

But it all stops

And we close our eyes to sleep

To dream a boy and girl

Who dream the world is nothing but a dream

Where did it go?

Where did it go?

Broken voiced lament to call us home

This is this end of every song we sing

Where did it go?

Where did it go?

Where did it go?

Where did it go?

Broken voiced lament to call us home

This is the end of every song we sing

Alone