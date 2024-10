È stato pubblicato il secondo singolo dei The Cure, “A Fragile Thing” che anticipa il disco “Songs of a lost world”.

Robert Smith racconta a proposito del nuovo brano:

Formatasi come band nel 1978, i The Cure hanno venduto oltre 30 milioni di dischi in tutto il mondo, sono stati headliner del Glastonbury Festival per quattro volte e sono stati inseriti nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nel 2019. I THE CURE sono considerati fra le band inglesi più influenti di sempre.

“Songs of a lost world” uscirà il 1 novembre 2024.

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL LYRIC VIDEO DI “A FRAGILE THING” DEI THE CURE.

Ecco il testo di “A fragile thing” dei The Cure.

“Every time you kiss me, I could cry” she said

“Don’t tell me how you miss me

I could die tonight of a broken heart

This loneliness has changed me, and we’ve been too far apart

And it’s too late now for me to just forget

I never thought I’d need to feel regret for all I never was

But all this time alone has left me hurt and sad and lost

Yeah, every time you kiss me I could cry

Don’t tell me how you miss me

I could die tonight of a broken heart

This loneliness has changed me, we have been too far apart”

“And there’s nothing you can do to change it back” she said

“Nothing you can do but sing

This love is a fragile thing

Nothing you can do now but pretend again”

“Nothing you can do to change it back” she said

“Nothing you can do but sing

This love is a fragile thing

This love is my everything

But nothing you can do to change the end”

No nothing you can do (Nothing you can do)

“Every time you leave me is a lie” she said

“You make believe you need me, but you try too hard

And it feels so wrong

You promise me forever, and you say it won’t be long

But it’s too late now for me to just forget

I never thought I’d need to feel regret for all I never was

But all this time alone has left me hurt and sad and lost

Yeah, every time you leave me is a lie

You make believe you need me, but you try too hard

And it feels so wrong

You promise me forever, and you say it won’t be long”

“And there’s nothing you can do to change it back” she said

“Nothing you can do but sing

This love is a fragile thing

Nothing you can do now but pretend again”

“Nothing you can do to change it back” she said

“Nothing you can do but sing

This love is a fragile thing

This love is my everything

But nothing you can do to change the end”

No nothing you can do to change the end