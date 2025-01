Are you even real è una canzone di Teddy Swims e GIVĒON disponibile in download e streaming dal 10 gennaio 2025.

Ecco il testo di Are you even real di Teddy Swims e GIVĒON.

Are you even real

Or did I make you up?

How could someone like you

Wanna give it up?

Don’t think I deserve it

But I can’t get enough

You’re so beautiful, spiritual

More like a miracle

Part of me scared that you

Might be invisible (Oh)

Too good to be true

Tell me

Are you? Are you?

Are you? Are you?

Made up in my head, or are you in my bedroom?

Questions that I ask ever since I met you (Hm-hm-hm)

Tell me

Arе you? (Are you?) Are you? (Are you?)

Arе you? Are you?

Somethin’ from a dream or somethin’ that I made up?

Questions that I ask every time that I wake up (Oh)

You never do too much (Oh)

Somehow, you’re still enough for me

I can still feel the rush

Even when you slow-dance for me

Lookin’ at you layin’ right there

Are from this world? I swear

You’re beautiful, spiritual (Oh)

I just want you to know

Is it all pretend, or somethin’ I made real?

I don’t know what to think (Don’t know, don’t know, don’t know)

If it’s all a dream, I don’t wanna wake up

Are you? (Are you?) Are you?

Are you? Are you?

Made up in my head, or are you in my bedroom? (In my bedroom)

Questions that I ask ever since I met you, ah

Tell me

Are you? (Are you?) Are you? (Are you?)

Are you? (Are you?) Are you?

Somethin’ from a dream or somethin’ that I made up?

Questions that I ask every time that I wake up

Are you?