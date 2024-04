So Long, London è una canzone di Taylor Swift tratta dall’album “The Tortured Poets Department” disponibile dal 19 aprile 2024. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano prodotto da Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, insieme a testo, traduzione e significato del pezzo.

So (So), long (Long), London (London)

So (So), long (Long), London (London)

So (So), long (Long), London (London)

I saw in my mind fairy lights through the mist

I kept calm and carried the weight of the rift

Pulled him in tighter each time he was driftin’ away

My spine split from carrying us up the hill

Wet through my clothes, weary bones caught the chill

I stopped tryna make him laugh, stopped tryna drill the safe

Thinkin’, “How much sad did you think I had

Did you think I had in me?”

Oh, the tragedy

So long, London

You’ll find someone

I didn’t opt in to be your odd man out

I founded the club she’s heard great things about

I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Heath

I stoppеd CPR, after all, it’s no use

The spirit was gonе, we would never come to

And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free

For so long, London

Stitches undone

Two graves, one gun

I’ll find someone

And you say I abandoned the ship

But I was going down with it

My white-knuckle dying grip

Holding tight to your quiet resentment

And my friends said it isn’t right to be scared

Every day of a love affair

Every breath feels like rarest air

When you’re not sure if he wants to be there

So how much sad did you think I had

Did you think I had in me?

How much tragedy?

Just how low did you

Think I’d go ‘fore I’d self-implode?

‘Fore I’d have to go be free?

You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues?

I died on the altar waitin’ for the proof

You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days

And I’m just getting color back into my face

I’m just mad as hell ‘cause I loved this place for

So (So), long (Long), London (London)

Had (Had), a (A), good (Good), run (Run)

A moment (Moment), of warm sun (Sun)

But I’m (I’m), not (Not), the (The), one (One)

So (So), long (Long), London (London)

Stitches (Stitches), undone (Undone)

Two (Two), graves (Graves), one gun (Gun)

You’ll (You’ll), find (Find), someone