“Us” è una canzone di Gracie Abrams con il featuring di Taylor Swift, pubblicata il 21 giugno 2024. Questa traccia emozionante esplora le conseguenze di una relazione interrotta, piena di rimpianti e desiderio. Le due cantanti riflettono sull’intenso legame che avevano con i loro ex, chiedendosi se ai loro ex manchi la relazione tanto quanto a loro.

Grace Abrams ha raccontato l’entusiasmo che accompagna la nascita di questo pezzo:

Il testo di Us di Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift.

I know you know

It felt just like a joke

I show, you don’t

And now we’re talkin’

I know your ghost

I see her through the smoke

She’ll play her show

And you’ll be watchin’

And if history’s clear, someone always ends up in ruins

And what seemed like fate becomes “What the hell was I doin’?”

Babylon lovers hangin’, lifetimes on a vine (Ooh)

Do you miss mine?

Do you miss us, us?

I felt it, you held it, do you miss us, us?

Wonder if you regret the secret of us, us

Us (Us), us (Us), us (Us)

I know you know

It felt like somethin’ old

It felt like somethin’ holy, like souls bleedin’

So, it fеlt like what I’ve known

You’re twеnty-nine years old

So how can you be cold when I open my home?

And if history’s clear, the flames always end up in ashes

And what seemed like fate, give it ten months and you’ll be past it (You’ll be past it)

Babylon lovers hangin’, missed calls on the line

I gave you mine

Did you mind us, us?

I felt it, you held it, do you miss us, us?

Wonder if you regret the secret of us, us

Us (Us), us (Us), us (Us)

That night, you were talkin’ false prophets and profits

They make in the margins of poetry sonnets

You never read up on it, shame, could’ve learned somethin’

Robert Bly on my nightstand, gifts from you, how ironic

A curse or a miracle, hearse or an oracle

You’re incomparable, fuck, it was chemical

You (You) plus (Plus) me (Me) was

Us, us, us

I felt it, you held it, do you miss us, us?

Wonder if you regret the secret of us, us

Mistaken for strangers the way it was, was

The pain of, the reign of, the flame of us, us

The outline, well, sometimes, do you miss us, us?

The best kind, well, sometimes, do you miss us?