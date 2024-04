Fortnight è il singolo che lancia e accompagna l’uscita del nuovo album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, disponibile dal 19 aprile 2024. Prodotto insieme a Jack Antonoff, il brano vede il featuring di Post Malone.

‘Fortnight’, termine inglese arcaico che significa ‘quattordici notti’, serve a sottolineare il legame con le tracce dell’album e con l’ex fidanzato di Taylor Swift che, come il termine sopra citato, è originario dell’Inghilterra, Joe Alwyn, attore con cui lei è stata fidanzata dal 2016 all’aprile 2023. Secondo altre interpretazioni, invece, il pezzo potrebbe fare riferimento a Matty Healy, il cantante dei The 1975, anch’egli britannico e con cui ha avuto una relazione di breve durata nel 2023.

A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone, leggere il testo, traduzione e significato.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Fortnight” di Taylor Swift e Post Malone.

Ecco il testo di Fortnight, canzone di Taylor Swift con il featuring di Post Malone.

I was supposed to be sent away

But they forgot to come and get me

I was a functioning alcoholic

‘Til nobody noticed my new aesthetic

All of this to say, I hope you’re okay

But you’re the reason

And no one here’s to blame

But what about your quiet treason?

And for a fortnight there we were forever running

‘Til you sometimes ask about the weather

Now you’re in my backyard turned into good neighbors

Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her

All my mornings are Mondays stuck in an endless February

I took the miracle move on drug, the effects were temporary

And I love you, it’s ruining my life

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, but I touched you

And for a fortnight there we were forever running

‘Til you sometimes ask about the weather

Now you’re in my backyard, turned into good neighbors

Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her

And for a fortnight there we were together running

‘Til you sometimes come and tug my sweater

Now you’re at the mailbox turned into good neighbors

My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, I touched you

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, I touched you

Thought of calling ya, but you won’t pick up

‘Nother fortnight lost in America

Move to Florida, buy the car you want (Car you want)

But it won’t start up ‘til you touch, touch, touch me

Thought of calling ya, but you won’t pick up

‘Nother fortnight lost in America

Move to Florida, buy the car you want

But it won’t start up ‘til I touch, touch, touch you