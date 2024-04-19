My boy only breaks his favorite toys, Taylor Swift: traduzione, testo e significato della canzone
Il testo completo della canzone My boy only breaks his favorite toys, cantata da Taylor Swift. Ascolta il brano e scopri il suo significato, la storia dietro le parole e la traduzione in italiano che ti aiuterà a comprendere appieno la sua essenza musicale.
My boy only breaks his favorite toys è una canzone di Taylor Swift tratta dall’album “The tortured poets department“, disponibile dal 19 aprile 2024. Prodotto insieme al braccio destro Jack Antonoff, potete ascoltare il brano qui sotto e, a seguire, testo, significato e traduzione del pezzo.
Potete ascoltare “My boy only breaks his favorite toys” di Taylor Swift cliccando qui, su YouTube.
Il testo di My boy only breaks his favorite toys
Oh, here we go again
The voices in his head
Called the rain to end our days of wild
The sickest army doll
Purchased at the mall
Rivulets descend my plastic smile
But you should’ve seen him when he first got me
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh
I’m queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh
‘Cause it fit too right, puzzle pieces in the dead of night
I should’ve known it was a matter of time, oh, oh
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh
There was a litany of reasons why
We could’ve playеd for keeps this time
I know I’m just repeating mysеlf
Put me back on my shelf
But first, pull the string
And I’ll tell you that he runs
Because he loves me (He loves me)
‘Cause you should’ve seen him when he first saw me
My boy (My boy) only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh
I’m queen (I’m queen) of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh
‘Cause I knew too much, there was danger in the heat of my touch
He saw forever, so he smashed it up, oh, oh
My boy (My boy) only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh
(Oh-oh, oh-oh) Once I fix me
(Oh-oh, oh-oh) He’s gonna miss me
(Oh-oh, oh-oh) Once I fix me
(Oh-oh, oh-oh) He’s gonna miss me
Just say when, I’d play again
He was my best friend down at the sandlot
I felt more when we played pretend
Than with all the Kens
‘Cause he took me out of my box (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Stole my tortured heart (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Left all these broken parts (Oh-oh)
Told me I’m better off (Oh-oh)
But I’m not (Oh-oh)
I’m not, I’m not
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, la traduzione in italiano
Oh, eccoci di nuovo
Le voci nella sua testa
Hanno chiamato la pioggia per mettere fine ai nostri giorni di selvaggia allegria
La bambola dell’esercito più malata
Acquistata al centro commerciale
Rivoli scendono sul mio sorriso di plastica
Ma avresti dovuto vederlo quando mi ha presa per la prima volta
Il mio ragazzo rompe solo i suoi giocattoli preferiti, oh
Io sono la regina dei castelli di sabbia che distrugge, oh, oh
Perché si adattava troppo bene, pezzi di puzzle nel cuore della notte
Avrei dovuto capire che era solo questione di tempo, oh, oh
Il mio ragazzo rompe solo i suoi giocattoli preferiti, oh-oh
C’erano una serie di motivi per cui
Avremmo potuto giocare per vincere questa volta
So di stare solo ripetendo me stessa
Rimettimi sullo scaffale
Ma prima, tira il filo
E ti dirò che lui fugge
Perché mi ama (Mi ama)
Perché avresti dovuto vederlo quando mi ha vista per la prima volta
Il mio ragazzo (Il mio ragazzo) rompe solo i suoi giocattoli preferiti, oh
Io sono la regina (Io sono la regina) dei castelli di sabbia che distrugge, oh, oh
Perché sapevo troppo, c’era pericolo nel calore del mio tocco
Ha visto per sempre, così l’ha distrutto, oh, oh
Il mio ragazzo (Il mio ragazzo) rompe solo i suoi giocattoli preferiti, oh-oh
(Oh-oh, oh-oh) Una volta che mi aggiusto
(Oh-oh, oh-oh) Mi mancherà
(Oh-oh, oh-oh) Una volta che mi aggiusto
(Oh-oh, oh-oh) Mi mancherà
Basta dire quando, giocherei di nuovo
Era il mio migliore amico al campo da gioco
Provavo più emozioni quando fingevamo
Che con tutti i Kens
Perché mi ha tolto dalla mia scatola (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Ha rubato il mio cuore torturato (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Ha lasciato tutti questi pezzi rotti (Oh-oh)
Mi ha detto che sarei stata meglio (Oh-oh)
Ma non lo sono (Oh-oh)
Non lo sono, non lo sono
Il significato della canzone My boy only breaks his favorite toys
Nella canzone, Taylor Swift racconta come l’ex compagno si diverta a rompere e ferire i suoi giocattoli preferiti. E lei stessa di paragona ad uno di essi. Si sente la come la regina dei castelli di sabbia che lui annienta ma, allo stesso tempo, ammette che avrebbe dovuto e potuto capire prima la sua vera natura:
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh
I’m queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh
‘Cause it fit too right, puzzle pieces in the dead of night
I should’ve known it was a matter of time, oh, oh
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh
L’ha lasciata abbandonata, con il cuore ferito e torturato, a pezzi. Le ha detto che sarebbe stata meglio ma lei, oggi, si sente sempre male e sofferente.
Stole my tortured heart (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Left all these broken parts (Oh-oh)
Told me I’m better off (Oh-oh)
But I’m not (Oh-oh)
I’m not, I’m not