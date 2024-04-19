My boy only breaks his favorite toys è una canzone di Taylor Swift tratta dall’album “The tortured poets department“, disponibile dal 19 aprile 2024. Prodotto insieme al braccio destro Jack Antonoff, potete ascoltare il brano qui sotto e, a seguire, testo, significato e traduzione del pezzo.

Potete ascoltare “My boy only breaks his favorite toys” di Taylor Swift cliccando qui, su YouTube.

Il testo di “My boy only breaks his favorite toys” di Taylor Swift.

Oh, here we go again

The voices in his head

Called the rain to end our days of wild

The sickest army doll

Purchased at the mall

Rivulets descend my plastic smile

But you should’ve seen him when he first got me

My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh

I’m queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh

‘Cause it fit too right, puzzle pieces in the dead of night

I should’ve known it was a matter of time, oh, oh

My boy only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh

There was a litany of reasons why

We could’ve playеd for keeps this time

I know I’m just repeating mysеlf

Put me back on my shelf

But first, pull the string

And I’ll tell you that he runs

Because he loves me (He loves me)

‘Cause you should’ve seen him when he first saw me

My boy (My boy) only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh

I’m queen (I’m queen) of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh

‘Cause I knew too much, there was danger in the heat of my touch

He saw forever, so he smashed it up, oh, oh

My boy (My boy) only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh

(Oh-oh, oh-oh) Once I fix me

(Oh-oh, oh-oh) He’s gonna miss me

(Oh-oh, oh-oh) Once I fix me

(Oh-oh, oh-oh) He’s gonna miss me

Just say when, I’d play again

He was my best friend down at the sandlot

I felt more when we played pretend

Than with all the Kens

‘Cause he took me out of my box (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Stole my tortured heart (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Left all these broken parts (Oh-oh)

Told me I’m better off (Oh-oh)

But I’m not (Oh-oh)

I’m not, I’m not