I concerti a Tampa, in Florida, furono la prima tappa dell’Eras Tour dopo che la rottura di Taylor Swift con il fidanzato di lunga data Joe Alwyn fu ampiamente pubblicizzata. La canzone inquadra la Florida come una via di fuga dai problemi della cantante. Nel brano “Florida!!!” compaiono anche Florence + The Machine. Florence Welch e Taylor si menzionano da anni e sono stati visti insieme nel backstage dello spettacolo alla O2 Arena dei The 1975 nel gennaio 2023.

You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too

They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true

And my friends all smell like weed or little babies

And this city reeks of driving myself crazy

Little did you know your home’s really only

A town you’re just a guest in

So you work your life away just to pay

For a time-share down in Destin

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Can I use you up?

The hurricane with my name when it came

I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away

Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine

Well, me and my ghosts, wе had a hell of a time

Yes, I’m hauntеd, but I’m feeling just fine

All my girls got their lace and their crimes

And your cheating husband disappeared

Well, no one asks any questions here

So I did my best to lay to rest

All of the bodies that have ever been on my body

And in my mind, they sink into the swamp

Is that a bad thing to say in a song?

Little did you know your home’s really only

The town you’ll get arrested

So you pack your life away just to wait out

The shitstorm back in Texas

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Can I use you up?

I need to forget, so take me to Florida

I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida

Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable

At least the dolls are beautiful, fuck me up, Florida

I need to forget, so take me to Florida

I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida

Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable

What a crash, what a rush, fuck me up, Florida

It’s one hell of a drug

It’s one hell of a drug

Love loves me like this and I want to resist

So take me to Florida

Little did you know your home’s really only

A town you’re just a guest in (Florida)

So you work your life away just to pay

For a time-share down in Destin (Take me to Florida)

Little did you know your home’s really only

The town you’ll get arrested (Florida)

So you pack your life away just to wait out

The shitstorm back in Texas

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

(Take me to) Florida

Can I use you up?

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Go on, fuck me up