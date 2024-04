“Down bad” è una canzone di Taylor Swift tratta dall’album di inediti “The Tortured Poets Department“, uscito il 19 aprile 2024. Come sempre prodotto dalla stessa Swift insieme a Jack Antonoff, qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, significato e traduzione del pezzo.

Qui potete ascoltare il brano “Down bad” di Taylor Swift.

Ecco il testo della canzone “Down bad” di Taylor Swift.

Did you really beam me up

In a cloud of sparkling dust

Just to do experiments on?

Tell me I was the chosen one

Showed me that this world is bigger than us

Then send me back where I came from

For a moment, I knew cosmic love

Now I’m down bad, cryin’ at the gym

Everything comes out teenage petulance

Fuck it if I can’t have him

I might just die, it would make no difference

Down bad, wakin’ up in blood

Starin’ at the sky, come back and pick me up

Fuck it if I can’t have us

I might just not get up, I might stay

Down bad

Fuck it if I can’t have him

Down bad

Fuck it if I can’t have him

Did you take all my old clothes

Just to leave me here, naked and alone

In a field in my same old town

That somehow seems so hollow now?

They’ll say I’m nuts if I talk about

The existence of you

For a moment, I was heavenstruck

Now I’m down bad, cryin’ at the gym (Cryin’ at the gym)

Everything comes out teenage petulance

Fuck it if I can’t have him (Fuck it if I can’t have him)

I might just die, it would make no difference

Down bad, wakin’ up in blood (Wakin’ up in blood)

Starin’ at the sky, come back and pick me up

Fuck it if I can’t have us

I might just not get up, I might stay

Down bad (Like I lost my twin)

Fuck it if I can’t have him (Down bad)

Down bad (Wavin’ at the ship)

Fuck it if I can’t have him

I loved your hostile take-overs

Encounters closer and closer

All your indecent exposures

How dare you say that it’s?

I’ll build you a fort on some planet

Where they can all understand it

How dare you think it’s romantic

Leaving me safe and stranded?

‘Cause fuck it, I was in love

So fuck you if I can’t have us

(Ah)

‘Cause fuck it, I was in love

Now I’m down bad, cryin’ at the gym (Cryin’ at the gym)

Everything comes out teenage petulance

Fuck it if I can’t have him (Can’t have him)

I might just die, it would make no difference

Down bad, wakin’ up in blood (Wakin’ up in blood)

Starin’ at the sky, come back and pick me up

Fuck it if I can’t have us

I might just not get up,I might stay

Down bad (Like I lost my twin)

Fuck it if I can’t have him (I’m down bad)

Down bad (Wavin’ at the ship)

Fuck it if I can’t have him

Like I lost my twin

Fuck it if I can’t have him

Down bad (Wavin’ at the ship)

Fuck it if I can’t have him