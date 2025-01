Sports Car è il terzo singolo dal terzo album di Tate McRae, “So Close To What”, dopo le uscite di “It’s ok I’m ok” e “2 hands”. La canzone è stata rilasciata il 24 gennaio 2025, a seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL VIDEO UFFICIALE DI “SPORTS CAR” DI TATE MCRAE.

Leggi il testo di Sports Car di Tate McRae.

(Illegal)

(Illegal)

Hey, cute jeans (Jeans)

Take mine off me (Me)

Oh, golly gee (Gee)

I can’t take no more, I’m goin’ weak in my knees

Where’d you put those keys?

We can share one seat (Seat)

We can share one seat

In the alley, in the back

In the center of this room

With the windows rolled down

Boy, don’t make me choose

In the alley, in the back

In the centеr of this room

With the windows rolled down

Boy, don’t make mе choose

I think you know what this is

I think you wanna uh

No, you ain’t got no Mrs.​

Oh, but you got a sports car

We can uh-uh in it

While you drive it real far

Yeah, you know what this is

Yeah, you know what this is

Pretty blue streetlights (Lights)

And my hazel eyes (Eyes)

And if it feels right (Right)

We could go again like three, four times

So my type (Type)

Got butterflies

So good it hurts (Hurts)

Thinkin’ ‘bout what we did before this verse

On the corner of my bed

Oh, and maybe on the beach

You could do it on your own

While you’re lookin’ at me

I think you know what this is

I think you wanna uh (Think you)

No, you ain’t got no Mrs.​

Oh, but you got a sports car

We can uh-uh in it (We can uh)

While you drive it real far

Yeah, you know what this is

Yeah, you know what this is

I think you know what this is (Oh)

I think you wanna uh (You wanna)

No, you ain’t got no Mrs.​

Oh, but you got a sports car

We can uh-uh in it (Uh-uh, uh-uh, mm)

While you drive it real far

Yeah, you know what this is

Yeah, you know what this is

Oh my guy, -uy

You don’t wanna waste my time (My time)

Let’s go ride (Let’s go)

Let’s go ride (Come on)

Oh my guy, -uy

You don’t wanna waste my time (No)

Let’s go ride

Let’s go ride

I think you wanna, wanna (Oh)

But you got a sports car (Oh)

While you drive it real far

(Ah) Yeah, you know what this is