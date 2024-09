Prodotto da Ilya Salmanzadeh, produttore discografico e e cantante svedese-persiano noto come ILYA, “It’s Ok, I’m Ok” è il nuovo singolo di Tate McRae. Il brano è stato scritto dalla stessa cantante insieme a Ryan Tedder, Savan Kotecha e (ancora) Ilya. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il pezzo, leggere testo, significato e traduzione in italiano.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “It’s Ok, I’m Ok” di Tate McRae.

Ecco il testo di “It’s Ok, I’m Ok”.

Mm

Yeah, uh

See you so excited (Mm)

You got him locked down (Mmh, yeah)

You’re movin’ like I did (Mm)

Before I found out

He ain’t just a pretty-faced talker

Good with his money, close to his mother

You’re seein’ one-sided (Sided)

You got him right now

And she be like, “He’s so perfect”

I be like, “Oh, what version?”

“Ain’t nobody got me this nervous”

Oh baby, I been there (Hey)

And right in that same position (Hey)

So, baby, don’t get this twisted (Hey)

No, nothin’ could make me miss it

Take him, he’s yours

It’s okay, I’m okay, had him in the first place

It’s okay, I’m okay (I’m okay, yeah, yeah)

It’s okay, I’m okay, I don’t really gotta say

It’s okay (Okay)

You can have him anyway (Way)

Anyway (Way)

You can have him anyway (Way)

Anyway (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Was such a romantic (Romantic)

You got me like, “Fuck that”

Some months and some long flights

Now I can’t go near that

And she be like, “He’s so perfect”

I be like, “Oh, what version?”

“Ain’t nobody got me this nervous”

Oh baby, I’ve been there (Hey)

And right in that same position (Hey)

So, baby, don’t get this twisted (Hey)

No, nothin’ could make me miss it

Take him, he’s yours

It’s okay, I’m okay, had him in the first place

It’s okay, I’m okay (I’m okay)

It’s okay, I’m okay, I don’t really gotta say

It’s okay (Okay)

[Post-Chorus]

You can have him anyway (Way)

Anyway (Way)

You can have him anyway (Way)

Anyway (Way, way, way)

It’s okay, I’m okay, had him in the first place

It’s okay, I’m okay (I’m okay, I’m okay)

It’s okay, I’m okay, I don’t really gotta say (It’s okay)

It’s okay

You can have him anyway (Anyway)

Anyway (Anyway)

You can have him anyway (Anyway)

Anyway (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

I don’t want him anyway, girl, take him

I don’t want him anyway, girl, take him

I don’t want him anyway, girl, take him (Girl, just take him)

I don’t want him (Yeah, I don’t), I don’t want him (Yeah, I don’t)

I don’t want him (Anyway) anyway, girl, take him (Anyway)

I don’t want him (Anyway) anyway, girl, take him

I don’t, it’s okay, it’s okay, take him

I don’t want him (Yeah, I don’t), I don’t want him