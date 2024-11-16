2 Hands è una canzone di Tate McRae, nuovo singolo che anticipa l’uscita del suo prossimo disco di inediti, intitolato “So Close to what” in uscita il 21 febbraio 2025. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il pezzo, prodotto da Ryan Tedder & LOSTBOY, insieme a testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

Ecco il testo della canzone “2 Hands” di Tate McRae.

I want your two hands

Don’t ever let me go

I want your two hands

Two hands on me

You don’t need to tell me you love me

Seventeen times in a day (Yeah)

I don’t need to hear I’m your number one

And everybody’s second place

You don’t gotta shit-talk your last girl

Sayin’ she don’t compare to me (Yeah)

Baby, I ain’t saying you don’t know me well, it’s

Just not the shit I need

‘Cause they just words, they don’t mean much

(They don’t mean much, no, no)

Need a little less talk

And a lot more touch

I just want your two hands on me

At all times, baby

If you let go (I want your two hands)

Better put ‘em right back fast

Want your two hands on mе

Like my life needs savin’

Let ‘еm all know (I want your two hands)

Can you do it like that? Yeah

You ain’t gonna win with the jewelry

Don’t need the cute fuckin’ names (No)

We don’t gotta live out of hotels (Mm-mm)

We could do it in my room all day

And I know you could spoil me plenty more

But I don’t really trust that anymore

And I already got that bag for free (Ah)

But if you bought it, then that’s sweet (Sweet)

Still, they’re just things, they don’t mean much

(They don’t mean much, no, no)

Seen a real good thing

Turn to real fucked up (Mm, ah)

[Chorus]

I just want your two hands on me

At all times, baby

If you let go (I want your two hands)

Better put ‘em right back fast

Want your two hands on me

Like my life needs savin’

Let ‘em all know (I want your two hands)

Can you do it like that? Yeah

‘Cause I want ‘em all to see

You look good on top of me

At this time at night, I need

Not one, not three (Yeah)

Just your two hands on me

Like my life needs savin’

Let ‘em all know (I want your two hands)

Can you do it like that? Yeah

I want your two hands (Mm, woah)

Don’t ever let me go

I want your two hands

Two hands on me

(I want your two) I want your two hands

(Don’t let me go) Don’t ever let me go

(I want your two hands) I want your two hands

(Better put ‘em right back) Two hands on me

I just want your two hands on me

At all times, baby

If you let go (I want your two hands)

Better put ‘em right back fast (Oh-oh)

Want your two hands on me

Like my life needs savin’

Let ‘em all know (I want your two hands)

Can you do it like that? Yeah (Like that, like that)

‘Cause I want ‘em all to see (Yeah)

You look good on top of me

At this time at night, I need

Not one, not three

Just your two hands on me

Like my life needs savin’

Let ‘em all know (I want your two hands)

Can you do it like that? Yeah (Alright)