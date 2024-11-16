2 Hands, Tate McRae: testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone
Testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone “2 Hands” di Tate McRae sul bisogno e desiderio di connessione e intimità fisica.
2 Hands è una canzone di Tate McRae, nuovo singolo che anticipa l’uscita del suo prossimo disco di inediti, intitolato “So Close to what” in uscita il 21 febbraio 2025. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il pezzo, prodotto da Ryan Tedder & LOSTBOY, insieme a testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.
CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL VIDEO UFFICIALE DI “2 HAND” DI TATE MCRAE.
Il testo di 2 Hands
Ecco il testo della canzone “2 Hands” di Tate McRae.
I want your two hands
Don’t ever let me go
I want your two hands
Two hands on me
You don’t need to tell me you love me
Seventeen times in a day (Yeah)
I don’t need to hear I’m your number one
And everybody’s second place
You don’t gotta shit-talk your last girl
Sayin’ she don’t compare to me (Yeah)
Baby, I ain’t saying you don’t know me well, it’s
Just not the shit I need
‘Cause they just words, they don’t mean much
(They don’t mean much, no, no)
Need a little less talk
And a lot more touch
I just want your two hands on me
At all times, baby
If you let go (I want your two hands)
Better put ‘em right back fast
Want your two hands on mе
Like my life needs savin’
Let ‘еm all know (I want your two hands)
Can you do it like that? Yeah
You ain’t gonna win with the jewelry
Don’t need the cute fuckin’ names (No)
We don’t gotta live out of hotels (Mm-mm)
We could do it in my room all day
And I know you could spoil me plenty more
But I don’t really trust that anymore
And I already got that bag for free (Ah)
But if you bought it, then that’s sweet (Sweet)
Still, they’re just things, they don’t mean much
(They don’t mean much, no, no)
Seen a real good thing
Turn to real fucked up (Mm, ah)
[Chorus]
I just want your two hands on me
At all times, baby
If you let go (I want your two hands)
Better put ‘em right back fast
Want your two hands on me
Like my life needs savin’
Let ‘em all know (I want your two hands)
Can you do it like that? Yeah
‘Cause I want ‘em all to see
You look good on top of me
At this time at night, I need
Not one, not three (Yeah)
Just your two hands on me
Like my life needs savin’
Let ‘em all know (I want your two hands)
Can you do it like that? Yeah
I want your two hands (Mm, woah)
Don’t ever let me go
I want your two hands
Two hands on me
(I want your two) I want your two hands
(Don’t let me go) Don’t ever let me go
(I want your two hands) I want your two hands
(Better put ‘em right back) Two hands on me
I just want your two hands on me
At all times, baby
If you let go (I want your two hands)
Better put ‘em right back fast (Oh-oh)
Want your two hands on me
Like my life needs savin’
Let ‘em all know (I want your two hands)
Can you do it like that? Yeah (Like that, like that)
‘Cause I want ‘em all to see (Yeah)
You look good on top of me
At this time at night, I need
Not one, not three
Just your two hands on me
Like my life needs savin’
Let ‘em all know (I want your two hands)
Can you do it like that? Yeah (Alright)
2 Hands, la traduzione in italiano
Ecco la traduzione in italiano della canzone “2 Hands” di Tate McRae.
Voglio le tue due mani
Non lasciarmi mai andare
Voglio le tue due mani
Due mani su di me
Non c’è bisogno che tu mi dica che mi ami
Diciassette volte al giorno (Yeah)
Non ho bisogno di sentire che sono la tua numero uno
E che tutti gli altri sono al secondo posto
Non devi parlar male della tua ex
Dicendo che non è paragonabile a me (Yeah)
Tesoro, non sto dicendo che non mi conosci bene, è solo che
Non è quello che mi serve
Perché sono solo parole, non significano molto
(Non significano molto, no, no)
Mi serve un po’ meno parole
E molto più contatto
Voglio solo le tue due mani su di me
In ogni momento, amore
Se mi lasci andare (voglio le tue due mani)
Rimettile subito al loro posto
Voglio le tue due mani su di me
Come se la mia vita dipendesse da questo
Fallo sapere a tutti (voglio le tue due mani)
Puoi farlo così? Yeah
Non vincerai con i gioielli
Non servono quei nomignoli sdolcinati (No)
Non dobbiamo vivere in hotel (Mm-mm)
Possiamo farlo nella mia stanza tutto il giorno
E so che potresti viziarmi molto di più
Ma ormai non mi fido davvero di quello
E quella borsa l’ho già avuta gratis (Ah)
Ma se l’hai comprata, allora è carino (Carino)
Ma sono solo cose, non significano molto
(Non significano molto, no, no)
Ho visto una cosa davvero bella
Diventare un vero casino (Mm, ah)
Voglio solo le tue due mani su di me
In ogni momento, amore
Se mi lasci andare (voglio le tue due mani)
Rimettile subito al loro posto
Voglio le tue due mani su di me
Come se la mia vita dipendesse da questo
Fallo sapere a tutti (voglio le tue due mani)
Puoi farlo così? Yeah
Perché voglio che tutti vedano
Che stai bene sopra di me
A quest’ora della notte, ho bisogno
Non di una, non di tre (Yeah)
Solo delle tue due mani su di me
Come se la mia vita dipendesse da questo
Fallo sapere a tutti (voglio le tue due mani)
Puoi farlo così? Yeah
Voglio le tue due mani
Non lasciarmi mai andare
Voglio le tue due mani
Due mani su di me
(Voglio le tue due) Voglio le tue due mani
(Non lasciarmi andare) Non lasciarmi mai andare
(Voglio le tue due mani) Voglio le tue due mani
(Rimettile subito al loro posto) Due mani su di me
Voglio solo le tue due mani su di me
In ogni momento, amore
Se mi lasci andare (voglio le tue due mani)
Rimettile subito al loro posto (Oh-oh)
Voglio le tue due mani su di me
Come se la mia vita dipendesse da questo
Fallo sapere a tutti (voglio le tue due mani)
Puoi farlo così? Yeah (Così, così)
Perché voglio che tutti vedano (Yeah)
Che stai bene sopra di me
A quest’ora della notte, ho bisogno
Non di una, non di tre
Solo delle tue due mani su di me
Come se la mia vita dipendesse da questo
Fallo sapere a tutti (voglio le tue due mani)
Puoi farlo così? Yeah (Va bene)
Il significato della canzone 2 Hands
La canzone “2 Hands” parla del desiderio di una connessione fisica e autentica in una relazione, senza bisogno di gesti esagerati o parole inutili. Il focus è sull’importanza del contatto reale e della presenza emotiva, espressa in modo chiaro e diretto.
L’artista sottolinea che non serve dichiarare l’amore continuamente: “You don’t need to tell me you love me, seventeen times in a day” (Non c’è bisogno che tu mi dica che mi ami diciassette volte al giorno). Non è nemmeno necessario sminuire le ex partner per metterla su un piedistallo: “You don’t gotta shit-talk your last girl, sayin’ she don’t compare to me” (Non devi parlar male della tua ex, dicendo che non è paragonabile a me). Questi gesti, per quanto lusinghieri, sono percepiti come superficiali: “They’re just words, they don’t mean much” (Sono solo parole, non significano molto).
L’artista ribadisce che ciò che conta davvero è il contatto fisico e la vicinanza: “I just want your two hands on me, at all times, baby” (Voglio solo le tue due mani su di me, in ogni momento, amore). Questa necessità di connessione non può essere sostituita da regali o lusso: “You ain’t gonna win with the jewelry, don’t need the cute fuckin’ names” (Non vincerai con i gioielli, non servono quei nomignoli sdolcinati).
Il messaggio è chiaro: ciò che conta non sono le dimostrazioni materiali o verbali, ma il tocco e la presenza costante. Questa fisicità viene descritta come salvifica: “Want your two hands on me, like my life needs savin‘” (Voglio le tue due mani su di me, come se la mia vita dipendesse da questo). La canzone enfatizza che una connessione reale e tangibile supera qualsiasi gesto superficiale o convenzionale.
In sintesi, è un invito a semplificare l’amore, dando priorità alla vicinanza fisica e autentica sopra tutto il resto.