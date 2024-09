Prodotta da Fraser T. Smith & Gary Lightbody, The Forest Is The Path è una canzone degli Snow Patrol tratta dall’omonimo disco. Qui sotto, a seguire, potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, significato e traduzione in italiano.

Clicca qui per ascoltare la canzone “The Forest is the path” su YouTube.

Ecco il testo di “The Forest is the path”.

I’m only lost if you don’t look for me

I’m trying to fall without a sound

I’m not afraid to wander endlessly

I just don’t know how to be found

Put your life on it

I’ll put my life on it

Just don’t believe all you can see

And all the loss that I could not forget

Has just got way too real for me

Why does your love feel like heartbreak?

Why does your love finish every thought I have?

Every song sounds like an earthquake

Every word cuts through this endless forest like a path

Yeah

So this is what it is to be a man

To fight the tears, the pain and lose

I’m trying too hard not to understand

‘Cause when I do, I havе to choose

Put some heart in

I’ll put my hеart in it

You can’t belong and not believe

So this is what it is to love someone

You wear your heart up on their sleeve

Why does your love feel like heartbreak?

Why does your love finish every thought I have?

Every song sounds like an earthquake

Every word cuts through this endless forest like a path

Yeah

Why does your love feel like heartbreak?

Why does your love finish every thought I have?

Every song sounds like an earthquake

Every word cuts through this endless forest like a path

Yeah