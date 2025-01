An artist is an artist è il nuovo brano degli Skunk Anansie, uscito nelle scorse ore. I veterani dell’alt-rock britannico sono tornati con la loro prima nuova traccia in tre anni, un singolo prodotto da Dave Sitek.

Queste le parole di Skin nel parlare della collaborazione con Sitek. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL LYRIC VIDEO DI “AN ARTIST IS AN ARTIST” DEGLI SKUNK ANANSIE.

Leggi il testo di An artist is an artist degli Skunk Anansie.

An artist is an artist

When an artist is an artist

And she don’t stop being an artist ‘cos she’s old, you know

She don’t roll down her sleeves, pick up her Zimmer frame and leave

Put down her pen, put on her hat because of menopause

An artist is an artist

Till her heart and all its arteries clog up

And white blood cells, they un-suspend themselves

An artist is an artist

Till the death doth us depart-est

Till the brain has a cessation of its functionals

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

So go figure it out

An artist is an artist

When an artist is an artist

And they don’t stop being an artist ‘cos of you, you know

They don’t do all you say

Pack up their life and die away

‘Cos they think all your little views are educational

There are days when they suspend ideas

And reticence begins to wear

Upon a tired mind, and they feel bad, of course

And then they read your shit

And fucking lose the will to live

‘Cos your stupidity is raised above their principals

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

Go figure it out

Go figure it out

Go figure it out

An artist is an artist

Go figure it out

An artist is an artist

Without followers or fartists

Without comments, without views, without consequence

They ain’t there for your pleasure

Changing up like British weather

‘Cos today you don’t like mayonnaise on chips again

And while I’m here, it’s chips, not fries

So don’t get fucking butterflies

I didn’t hang around to be my own echo

Cos an artist is an artist

When they wanna be anarchic

‘Cos the narcissist in an artist is beautiful

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

An artist is an artist

So go figure it out

Go figure it out

Go figure it out out out

Go figure go figure go figure…