A bar song (Tipsy), Shaboozey: traduzione, testo e significato della canzone
Il testo completo della canzone A Bar Song (Tipsy), cantata da Shaboozey. Ascolta il brano e scopri il suo significato, la storia dietro le parole e la traduzione in italiano che ti aiuterà a comprendere appieno la sua essenza musicale.
A Bar Song (Tipsy) è una canzone di Shaboozey, tratta dal suo disco Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. Il suo debutto risale al 2014 con il brano “Jeff Gordon”. Nel 2018, dopo aver firmato un contratto con la Republic Records, ha pubblicato il suo primo album, “Lady Wrangler” a cui è seguito “Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die” nel 2022. Shaboozey cita i Rolling Stones, i Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan e i Led Zeppelin come influenze artistiche e rilascerà il suo terzo progetto il 31 maggio 2024.
A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone “A bar song (Tipsy)”, leggere traduzione, testo e significato.
Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “A bar song (Tipsy).
Il testo di A Bar song (Tipsy)
Ecco il testo della canzone “A bar song (Tipsy)” di Shaboozey.
My baby want a Birkin, she’s been tellin’ me all night long
Gasoline and groceries, the list goes on and on
This 9 to 5 ain’t workin’, why the hell do I work so hard?
I can’t worry ‘bout my problems, I can’t take ‘em when I’m gone (Uh)
One, here comes the two, to the three, to the four
Tell ‘em “Bring another round”, we need plenty more
Two steppin’ on the table, she don’t need a dance floor
Oh my, good Lord
Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey
They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history
Therе’s a party downtown, near 5th Street
Everybody at the bar gеttin’ tipsy
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy
I’ve been Boozey since I left, I ain’t changin’ for a check
Tell my ma’, I ain’t forget (Oh, Lord, uh)
Woke up drunk at 10 a.m., we gon’ do this shit again
Tell your girl to bring a friend (Oh, Lord)
One, here comes the two, to the three, to the four
Tell ‘em “Bring another round”, we need plenty more
Two steppin’ on the table, she don’t need a dance floor
Oh my, good Lord
Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey (A double shot of whiskey)
They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history (We go way back)
There’s a party downtown, near 5th Street
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy (Woo)
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy (At the bar gettin’ tipsy)
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy
One, here comes the two, to the three, to the four
When it’s last call and they kick us out the door
It’s gettin’ kind of late but the ladies want some more
Oh my, good Lord (Tell ‘em drinks on me)
Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey (A double shot of whiskey)
They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history (Way back)
There’s a party downtown, near 5th Street (Come on)
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy (Woo-ooh)
Can someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey (A double shot of whiskey)
They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history (It’s Jack D)
At the bottom of a bottle gon’ miss me (Baby, don’t miss me)
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy (At the bar gettin’ tipsy)
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy
That’s fuckin’ messed up, bro, they kicked me out the bar
A Bar song (Tipsy), la traduzione in italiano
Ecco la traduzione in italiano della canzone “A bar song (Tipsy)” di Shaboozey.
La mia piccola vuole una Birkin, me lo sta dicendo tutta la notte
Benzina e generi alimentari, la lista continua
Questo lavoro dalle nove alle cinque non funziona, perché diavolo lavoro così duro?
Non posso preoccuparmi dei miei problemi, non posso portarli con me quando me ne sarò andato (Uh)
Uno, ecco arrivare il due, il tre, il quattro
Dì loro “Porta un’altra tornata”, ne abbiamo bisogno di molto di più
Due passi sul tavolo, non ha bisogno di una pista da ballo
Oh mio, buon Signore
Qualcuno mi versa un doppio shot di whiskey
Sanno che io e Jack Daniel abbiamo una storia
C’è una festa in centro, vicino alla Fifth Street
Tutti al bar si stanno ubriacando
Tutti al bar si stanno ubriacando
Tutti al bar si stanno ubriacando
Sono stato ubriaco da quando sono partito, non cambierò per un assegno
Dì a mia madre, non ho dimenticato (Oh, Signore, uh)
Mi sono svegliato ubriaco alle 10 del mattino, lo faremo di nuovo
Di’ alla tua ragazza di portare un’amica (Oh, Signore)
Uno, ecco arrivare il due, il tre, il quattro
Dì loro “Porta un’altra tornata”, ne abbiamo bisogno di molto di più
Due passi sul tavolo, non ha bisogno di una pista da ballo
Oh mio, buon Signore
Qualcuno mi versa un doppio shot di whiskey (Un doppio shot di whiskey)
Sanno che io e Jack Daniel abbiamo una storia (Andiamo indietro)
C’è una festa in centro, vicino alla Fifth Street
Tutti al bar si stanno ubriacando (Woo)
Tutti al bar si stanno ubriacando (Al bar si stanno ubriacando)
Tutti al bar si stanno ubriacando
Uno, ecco arrivare il due, il tre, il quattro
Quando è l’ultima chiamata e ci buttano fuori dalla porta
Si sta facendo tardi ma le signore vogliono altro
Oh mio, buon Signore (Dì loro che le bevande sono offerte da me)
Qualcuno mi versa un doppio shot di whiskey (Un doppio shot di whiskey)
Sanno che io e Jack Daniel abbiamo una storia (Indietro)
C’è una festa in centro, vicino alla Fifth Street (Dai)
Tutti al bar si stanno ubriacando (Woo-ooh)
Qualcuno mi versa un doppio shot di whiskey (Un doppio shot di whiskey)
Sanno che io e Jack Daniel abbiamo una storia (È Jack D)
Alla fine di una bottiglia mi mancherai (Bambina, non mi mancare)
Tutti al bar si stanno ubriacando (Al bar si stanno ubriacando)
Tutti al bar si stanno ubriacando
Tutti al bar si stanno ubriacando
È proprio un casino, amico, mi hanno cacciato dal bar
Il significato della canzone A Bar song (Tipsy)
Il brano parla delle insoddisfazioni personali che nascono nel cantante, rispetto ad una vita monotona che ha il suo massimo successo quando si trasforma in una festa con alcol in libertà. Fa orari d’ufficio e la sua ragazza continua a chiedergli di comprarle una Birkin.
My baby want a Birkin, she’s been tellin’ me all night long
Gasoline and groceries, the list goes on and on
This 9 to 5 ain’t workin’, why the hell do I work so hard?
I can’t worry ‘bout my problems, I can’t take ‘em when I’m gone (Uh)
Si trova al bar dove i problemi non trovano spazio e inizia a bere uno shot dietro l’altro:
One, here comes the two, to the three, to the four
Tell ‘em “Bring another round”, we need plenty more
Two steppin’ on the table, she don’t need a dance floor
Oh my, good Lord
Solo alla fine di una bottiglia di Jack Daniel’s potrà sentire la mancanza della sua amata.
They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history (It’s Jack D)
At the bottom of a bottle gon’ miss me (Baby, don’t miss me)
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy (At the bar gettin’ tipsy)
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy
Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy