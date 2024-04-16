A Bar Song (Tipsy) è una canzone di Shaboozey, tratta dal suo disco Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. Il suo debutto risale al 2014 con il brano “Jeff Gordon”. Nel 2018, dopo aver firmato un contratto con la Republic Records, ha pubblicato il suo primo album, “Lady Wrangler” a cui è seguito “Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die” nel 2022. Shaboozey cita i Rolling Stones, i Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan e i Led Zeppelin come influenze artistiche e rilascerà il suo terzo progetto il 31 maggio 2024.

A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone “A bar song (Tipsy)”, leggere traduzione, testo e significato.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “A bar song (Tipsy).

Ecco il testo della canzone “A bar song (Tipsy)” di Shaboozey.

My baby want a Birkin, she’s been tellin’ me all night long

Gasoline and groceries, the list goes on and on

This 9 to 5 ain’t workin’, why the hell do I work so hard?

I can’t worry ‘bout my problems, I can’t take ‘em when I’m gone (Uh)

One, here comes the two, to the three, to the four

Tell ‘em “Bring another round”, we need plenty more

Two steppin’ on the table, she don’t need a dance floor

Oh my, good Lord

Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey

They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history

Therе’s a party downtown, near 5th Street

Everybody at the bar gеttin’ tipsy

Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy

Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy

I’ve been Boozey since I left, I ain’t changin’ for a check

Tell my ma’, I ain’t forget (Oh, Lord, uh)

Woke up drunk at 10 a.m., we gon’ do this shit again

Tell your girl to bring a friend (Oh, Lord)

One, here comes the two, to the three, to the four

Tell ‘em “Bring another round”, we need plenty more

Two steppin’ on the table, she don’t need a dance floor

Oh my, good Lord

Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey (A double shot of whiskey)

They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history (We go way back)

There’s a party downtown, near 5th Street

Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy (Woo)

Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy (At the bar gettin’ tipsy)

Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy

One, here comes the two, to the three, to the four

When it’s last call and they kick us out the door

It’s gettin’ kind of late but the ladies want some more

Oh my, good Lord (Tell ‘em drinks on me)

Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey (A double shot of whiskey)

They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history (Way back)

There’s a party downtown, near 5th Street (Come on)

Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy (Woo-ooh)

Can someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey (A double shot of whiskey)

They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history (It’s Jack D)

At the bottom of a bottle gon’ miss me (Baby, don’t miss me)

Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy (At the bar gettin’ tipsy)

Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy

Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy

That’s fuckin’ messed up, bro, they kicked me out the bar