Bed Chem è una canzone di Sabrina Carpenter prodotta da John Ryan & Ian Kirkpatrick e tratta dal disco Short n’ Sweet (Bonus Track LP) disponibile dal 23 agosto 2024.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione e significato.

Clicca qui per ascoltare il pezzo e vedere il lyric video di “Bed Chem” di Sabrina Carpenter.

Ecco il testo di “Bed Chem” di Sabrina Carpenter.

I was in a sheer dress the day that we met

We were both in a rush, we talked for a sec

Your friend hit me up so we could connect

And what are the odds? You send me a text

And now the next thing I know, I’m like

Manifest that you’re oversized

I digress, got me scrollin’ like

Out of breath, got me goin’ like

Ooh (Ah)

Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent? Like

Ooh (Ah)

Maybe it’s all in my head

But I bеt we’d have really good bеd chem

How you pick me up, pull ‘em down, turn me ‘round

Oh, it just makes sense

How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things

That’s bed (Bed) chem (Chem)

How you’re lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means

And I’m obsessed

Are you free next week?

I bet we’d have really good

Come right on me, I mean camaraderie

Said you’re not in my timezone, but you wanna be

Where art thou? Why not uponeth me?

See it in my mind, let’s fulfill the prophecy

Ooh (Ah)

Who’s the cute guy with the wide, blue eyes and the big bad mm? Like

Ooh (Ah)

I know I sound a bit redundant

But I bet we’d have really good bed chem

How you pick me up, pull ‘em down, turn me ‘round

Oh, it just makes sense (Oh, it just makes sense)

How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things (Bad)

That’s bed chem (Oh, that’s bed chem)

How you’re lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means

And I’m obsessed (So obsessed)

Are you free next week?

I bet we’d have really good (Bed chem)

And I bet we’d both arrive at the same time (Bed chem)

And I bet the thermostat’s set at six-nine (Bed chem)

And I bet it’s even better than in my head (My)

How you pick me up, pull ‘em down, turn me ‘round (Ooh)

Oh, it just makes sense (Oh, it just makes sense)

How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things

That’s bed chem (Oh, that’s bed chem)

How you’re lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means

And I’m obsessed (So obsessed)

Are you free next week? (Are you free next week?)

I bet we’d have really good

Ha (Make me go), ha

No-no-no

Ha (Make me go), ha

No-no-no, no, oh no, oh

Ha (Make me go), ha (Yeah, yeah)

No-no-no, oh

Ha (Make me go), ha

Ooh, oh, baby

(A little fade out?)