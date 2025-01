Foreplay è il nuovo singolo di River Black, un cantante noto per aver fuso rock, punk e pop in brani audaci e provocatori. I suoi testi senza scuse esplorano temi di sess0, ribellione e libertà senza alcuna censura, come si può sentire nel suo singolo principale esplosivo “WHO’S YOUR DADDY?” dal suo prossimo album “RIVER’S EDGE“. L’artista non ha paura di suscitare polemiche, sia nella sua musica che nei suoi visual. Il suo sound è ruvido, audace e progettato per sfidare le convenzioni, rendendolo una stella nascente nel mondo del rock ribelle. A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone, tra le più cercate e ascoltare degli ultimi giorni, insieme a testo, traduzione e significato.

Ecco il testo di Foreplay di River Black.

You sent me a picture of a cat

On the rooftop where we met

Met someone, not us

Someone that’s been hurtin’

I’ve been sick of loneliness

And I know you feel the same

I wrote a text, I hit ‘send’

“Can I come over, be your special friend?”

I’m over being alone, alone

I long to feel you next to me

And I’m getting restless, breathless

X-rated are the things in my head

Pretty soon you’ll be startin’ to beg

Baby, skip the foreplay

‘Cause I can’t wait to know you like this

And at the end, would you stay?

I need a hand to rid the loneliness

I don’t wanna spend another night alone

Why won’t you hit my phone?

I don’t wanna spend another night alone

We left two sets of prints in your bed

‘Til the waves come up, wash away the evidence

This kind of thing’s never planned

But it feels good, so what if you’re an older man?

‘Cause age ain’t nothing but a number

So what if I’m a little younger?

Long as we keep it undercover

Forget it all tomorrow, oh oh

I’m over being alone, alone

I long to feel you next to me

And I’m getting restless, breathless

X-rated are the things in my head

Pretty soon you’ll be startin’ to beg

Baby, skip the foreplay

‘Cause I can’t wait to know you like this

And at the end, would you stay?

I need a hand to rid the loneliness

I don’t wanna spend another night alone

Why won’t you hit my phone?

I don’t wanna spend another night alone

Oh, I’m over being alone

Why won’t you hit my phone?

I don’t wanna spend another night alone

City lights fade, but I’m wide awake

I can’t tell if it’s a mistake

‘Cause you don’t see me like this

And I don’t know you like that

You’re a big tough corporate man

And you say that I’m a punk little fucker

You never liked the food in NYC

So why won’t you taste me?

Baby, skip the foreplay

‘Cause I can’t wait to know you like this

And at the end, would you stay?

I need a hand to rid the loneliness

I don’t wanna spend another night alone

Why won’t you hit my phone?

I don’t wanna spend another night alone

So get low with me, low with me

Gotta get some low, baby

Down at the bottom

Need to get to the bottom of this, oh

I don’t wanna spend another night alone

I don’t wanna spend another night alone, oh-oh

I don’t wanna spend another night alone

I don’t wanna spend another night alone