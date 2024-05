I Had Some Help è il nuovo brano di Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen che sta riscuotendo un ottimo successo negli Stati Uniti. È stato pubblicato come singolo principale dal prossimo sesto album di Malone attraverso Republic e Mercury Records il 10 maggio 2024 e ha debuttato in cima alla Billboard Hot 100 con il numero di streaming di una sola settimana più alto dal 2020, segnando la sesta canzone numero uno di Malone e la seconda canzone numero uno di Wallen.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere traduzione, testo e significato.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “I Had Some Help” di Post Malone e Morgan Wallen.

Ecco il testo della canzone “I Had some help” di Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

I had some help It ain’t like I can make this kinda mess all by myself Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell They say, “Teamwork makes the dream work” Hell, I had some help (Help)

You got a lotta nerve, don’t you, baby? I only hit the curb ‘cause you made me You’re tellin’ all your friends that I’m crazy Like I’m the only one Why’d you throw them stones if you Had a wild hair of your own or two? Livin’ in your big glass house with a view I thought you knew

(Help)

You thought I’d take the blame for us a-crumbling

Go ‘round like you ain’t guilty of somethin’

Already lost the game that you been runnin’

Guess it’s catchin’ up to you, huh

You think that you’re so innocent

After all the shit you did

I ain’t an angel, you ain’t heaven-sent

Can’t wash our hands of this

I had some help

It ain’t like I can make this kinda mess all by myself

Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf

Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell

They say, “Teamwork makes the dream work”

Hell, I had some help (Help)

(Help)

(Help)

(Help)

It takes two to break a heart in two, ooh

Baby, you blame me and, baby, I blame you

Aw, if that ain’t the truth (Oh)

I had some help

It ain’t like I can make this kinda mess all by myself

Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf

Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell

They say, “Teamwork makes the dream work”

Hell, I had some help (Help)

(Help)

(Help)

(Help)