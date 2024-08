Tratto dall’album “F-1 Trillion“, “Losers” è una canzone di Post Malone con il featuring di Jelly Roll. Il brano, prodotto da Louis Bell e Charlie Handsome, promuove l’uscita dell’atteso disco del cantante, disponibile dal 16 agosto 2024. A seguire potete leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Losers” su YouTube.

Ecco il testo della canzone “Losers” di Post Malone feat. Jelly Roll.

Last callers, last chancers

9-to-5ers, truckers, dancers

Couple chucks, urns, and chandlers

With a whole lot of prayers unanswered

Whiskey by noon and beer before that

Southbound train on a hellbound track

Might just put two middle fingers up

And throw one back for all the

People who ain’t never felt at home

Just spinnin’ on a rock and gettin’ stoned

Yeah, this one’s for the losers

The outcasts, and the sinners

The ain’t-never-been-no-winners

Let’s hear it for the losers

Ain’t got nowhere to fit in

There’s a place you can always get in (Oh)

You might be lonely, but you’re never alone

You’re right here where you’re supposed to be

Right here with all the losers

The ones like you and the ones like me

My therapist is a good bartender

Heartbreakers and two month benders

Bad times that we can’t forget

Good times that we won’t remember

We raise ‘em up when we hear a sad song

Love the cry of the steel guitar

No way to change the way we are

This one’s for the losers

The outcasts, and the sinners

The ain’t-never-been-no-winners

Let’s hear it for the losers

Ain’t got nowhere to fit in

There’s a place you can always get in (Oh, oh)

You might be lonely, but you’re never alone

You’re right here where you’re supposed to be

Right here with all the losers

The ones like you and the ones like me

If you’re livin’ like you got nothin’ to lose

There’s a spot for you beside me on this stool

Come kick it with the losers (Oh)

The outcasts, and the sinners

The ain’t-never-been-no-winners (Never been no winners)

Let’s hear it for the losers (Hear it for the losers)

Ain’t got nowhere to fit in

There’s a place you can always get in (Yeah)

You might be lonely, but you’re never alone

You’re right here where you’re supposed to be

Right here with all the losers

The ones like you and the ones like me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)