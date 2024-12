Archangel è una canzone di Olly Alexander pubblicata venerdì 13 dicembre 2024. Il brano anticipa l’uscita del disco “Polari”, disponibile dal 7 febbraio 2025. A seguire potete leggere il testo del pezzo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

Ecco il testo di “Archangel” di Olly Alexander.

It was dark, I felt in my knees

Torn apart, damaged by a dream

Then your vision appeared to me

And a voice began to speak

He said

Was it even him? (Was it even him?)

Was it even me? (Was it even me?)

Does it even matter anymore? (Does it even matter anymore?)

Let me give you this memory to hold on to

He said

You can do whatever you want, whenever you want

‘Cause еverything’s yours tonight

Whatever you want, whеnever you want

Just open your eyes

Just say whatever you want, whenever you want

But, baby, you’ve got to try

Whenever I think of him, I’ll always remember that night

Ooh, yeah-yeah

Ooh (Yo-yo-yo-you)

You can do whatever you want, whenever you want

‘Cause everything’s yours tonight

Whenever I think of him, I’ll always remember that night

It’s calling out to me

The sweetest surrender

Finding it hard to believe

Then I remember

He said

You can do whatever you want, whenever you want

‘Cause everything’s yours tonight

Whatever you want, whenever you want

Just open your eyes

Just say whatever you want, whenever you want

But, baby, you’ve got to try

Whenever I think of him, I’ll always remember that night

Ooh, yeah-yeah

Ooh (Yo-yo-yo-you)

You can do whatever you want, whenever you want

‘Cause everything’s yours tonight

Whenever I think of him, I’ll always remember that night

Whoever you are

Whatever you want

Wherever you want

Remember that night

Whoever you are

Whatever you want

Wherever you want

(Yo-yo-yo-you)

He said

You can do whatever you want, whenever you want

‘Cause everything’s yours tonight

Whatever you want, whenever you want

Just open your eyes

Just say whatever you want, whenever you want

But, baby, you’ve got to try

Whenever I think of him, I’ll always remember that night (Yo-yo-yo-you)

Ooh, yeah, na-na-na (Yo-yo-yo-you)

Ooh, ah-ah, yeah, oh-yeah

Ooh, yeah-yeah

Whenever you want

You can do whatever you want, whenever you want

‘Cause everything’s yours tonight

Whenever I think of him, I’ll always remember that night

Ooh (Yo-yo-yo-you)

Ooh (Yo-yo-yo-you)

I’ll always remember that night