Love looks pretty on you è una canzone di Nessa Barrett dove esprime il suo affetto per il suo partner mentre condividono un momento intimo. Inizialmente, il brano era stato scartato dal secondo album di Barrett “Aftercare” poiché il progetto si era evoluto nel tempo, ma dopo le richieste dei fan, Barrett ha deciso di pubblicarlo come singolo una settimana prima che apparisse come prima traccia bonus nella ristampa deluxe di l’album.

Leggi il testo di “Love Looks pretty on you” di Nessa Barrett.

Love looks pretty on you, look pretty on me

If Heaven’s for lovers, that’s where we’ll be

You see more than my naked body

Close the door and lay me down gently

Kiss me sweet and light a candle

Oh, my darling, take me now

For the first time

This isn’t painful

I feel like an angel in white sheets

Love looks pretty on you, you look pretty on me

If Heaven’s for lovers, that’s where we’ll be

Love looks pretty on you, my pretty baby

I love how you love mе, so delicately

So delicatеly

You’re the one, the one and only

To stay and hold me like a lady

Dainty muse, I must be dreaming

Keep me safe, love me to death

I know it’s more than sex

For the first time

This isn’t painful

I feel like an angel in white sheets

Love looks pretty on you, you look pretty on me

If Heaven’s for lovers, that’s where we’ll be

Love looks pretty on you, my pretty baby

I love how you love me, so delicately

So delicately

You’re the one, the one and only

To stay and hold, to stay and hold me

Love looks pretty on you, you look pretty on me

If Heaven’s for lovers, that’s where we’ll be

Love looks pretty on you, my pretty baby

I love how you love me, so delicately

So delicately