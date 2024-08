As Sick As The Secrets Within è il nuovo singolo di Marilyn Manson, disponibile in streaming e download digitale dal 2 agosto 2024. Il brano anticipa l’uscita del disco di inediti previsto per settembre. Inoltre, il cantante ha annunciato anche una serie di date live e sarà protagonista di un concerto all’Alcatraz di Milano l’11 febbraio 2025.

Clicca qui per ascoltare il brano su YouTube.

Ecco il testo della canzone “As sick As the secret within” di Marilyn Manson.

This is no longer just my communion

The worms of the flesh have turned

With all the sacrifices I swallow

And the blood from the cup is so cold

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

It’s not so evil as much as its hungry

I see these bodies and the bones picked clean

I built this cage we’ve been trapped in together

Can’t remember where I hid the keys

A reason for me, for me to gеt by

Became a need, a need to get high

Thеn into a life that was no life at all

No life at all

There is a trick to get out of your skin

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

But the beast is calling for us and slowly assuming control

A reason for me, for me to get by

Became a need, a need to get high

And into a life that was no life at all

No life at all

There is a trick to get out of your skin

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

But the beast is calling for us and slowly assuming control

I was never your taxidermy

I’m sewn into your soul

Keep sleeping, I’ll make you dream of me

Keep sleeping, I’ll make you dream of me

Keep sleeping

There is a trick to get out of your skin

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

But the beast is calling for us and slowly assuming control

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

You’re only as sick as the secrets within

Keep sleeping, I’ll make you dream of me

Keep sleeping, I’ll make you dream of me

Keep sleeping, I’ll make you dream of me

Keep sleeping