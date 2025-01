Do you have a destination? di Mac Miller è una canzone dall’album “Balloonerism“, pubblicato venerdì 17 gennaio 2025. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

Alright, let’s get started

Woo (Yeah), you can feel it (Yuh)

Can you feel it? Vibrations (Yeah)

Okay, I went to sleep faded, then I woke up invisible (Wow)

Keep the ingredients, but I got the kitchen full (Woah)

My thoughts is cynical, actions unpredictable

Supermodel bitches hold auditions in my swimmin’ pool (Woo)

This feelin’ is feelin’ pretty invincible (I know)

Pray this life reciprocal, and I’ma come back an eagle

Thirsty for evil, the wine chilled in hell (Right here)

I gave my life to this shit, already killed myself (Woo)

(No, no, no, no, no) We ain’t the same, homie (No)

The world afraid to change, but it changed on me (Woah)

Always been the realest, keep the same homies (Uh-huh)

So all that bullshit fades slowly

It’s goin’ (Goin’), goin’ (Goin’), goin’ (Goin’; Okay), goin’ (Goin’; Ooh)

Goin’ (Goin’), goin’ (Goin’), goin’ (Goin’), goin’ (Goin’)

Will you follow? (Ooh)

Where are you going? (Watch it go, woah-woah-woah, woah-woah-woah)

Where are you going? (Woah-woah-woah, woah-woah-woah)

Where are you going? (Woah-woah-woah, woah-woah-woah)

Where the fuck are you going? (Woah, woah)

Okay (Woah-woah-woah, wow)

Goin’ (Goin’, goin’, woah-woah-woah, yeah, wow)

Okay, I went to sleep famous and I woke up invisible

Rich as fuck and miserable

At least I did Kimmel and Arsenio, my mom got it on video

That’s the shit I live for, all this other shit is trivial (One, two, go)

Wi-wi-wi-will you bear witness to a miracle?

I don’t know, I’m not a kid no more, comin’ for those residuals (That money)

Be asleep in a couple minutes

My bitch have a nightmare, wake up, made me some cereal (Woo, woo, woo)

She knows I love my cereal (She know it)

The sun come up, look at her face, said, “Oh my God, here we go”

(Don’t blow it) Yeah

Am I okay? Fuck no

Just so nuts, so

Need to let the drugs go

Tryna find Heaven, I get high but never come close

We still wonder why we’ll never learn to love

It’s because all the air is filled with gun smoke

A middle finger to the cyber gods

Fall back or I’ma fuck around and let this virus off (Get it)

In the mud, fuck your brainwash, I’m signin’ off (Dead)

Can’t kill a god with an upload

Yeah, goin’ (Goin’), goin’ (Goin’), goin’ (Goin’), goin’ (Goin’; Ooh)

Goin’ (Goin’), goin’ (Goin’; Where are you goin’?), goin’ (Goin’), goin’ (Goin’)

Do you have a destination? (Ooh, wow, watch it go)

Do you have a destination?

Do you have a destination? (Wow)

Do you have a destination?

Do you have a destination? (Wow)

Do you have a destination? (Woah-woah-woah)

Do you have a destination? (Wow)

Do you have a destination? (Woah-woah-woah, wow)

Do you have a destination?