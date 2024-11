Two Faced è una canzone dei Linkin Park estratta dal loro nuovo disco, From Zero, disponibile dal 15 novembre 2024. Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, insieme ai nuovi membri Emily Armstrong [della band acclamata dalla critica Dead Sara] come co-vocalist e Colin Brittain [autore/produttore di canzoni per G Flip, Illenium, One OK Rock] come batterista – pubblicano quest’album a distanza di sette anni dal precedente.

CLICCA QUI PER IL VIDEO UFFICIALE DI “TWO FACED” DEI LINKIN PARK.

Ecco il testo di “Two Faced” dei Linkin Park.

​kniht flesym raeh t’nac I

​kniht flesym raeh t’nac I

Get right

Last time, I was hanging by a thread

Tryna say I’m not, but I’m in it over my head

That’s when I figured out where it led

Beginnin’ to realize that you put me over the edge

Your truth’s not rigid, your rules aren’t fair

The dark’s too vivid, the light’s not there

I start to give in, but I can’t bear

To put it all behind, I run into it blind like

Two-faced, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle

Too late, countin’ to zero

Countin’ to zero

You should have recognizеd

It’s too late for choosing sides

Two-faced, caught in thе middle

Caught in the middle (Two-faced)

Last time, you told me it wasn’t true

And pointin’ every finger at things that you didn’t do

So that’s why I kept missin’ the clues

And never realized that the one that did it was you

Your truth’s not rigid, your rules aren’t fair

The dark’s too vivid, the light’s not there

I start to give in, but I can’t bear

To put it all behind, I run into it blind like

Two-faced, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle

Too late, countin’ to zero

Countin’ to zero

You should have recognized

It’s too late for choosing sides

Two-faced, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle (Two-faced)

I can’t hear myself think

I can’t hear myself think

I can’t hear myself think

Stop yelling at me

I can’t hear myself think, yeah

Stop yelling at me

Stop yelling at me

Stop yelling at me

Two-faced, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle

Too late, countin’ to zero

Countin’ to zero

You should have recognized

It’s too late for choosing sides

Two-faced, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle (Two-faced)

Is that what it is?

That’s what it is

Hahahahaha

We’re on the same page right now