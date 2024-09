“Heavy Is The Crown” è il secondo singolo dall’ottavo album in studio dei Linkin Park,”From Zero”. Questa versione della canzone è anche l’inno ufficiale di League of Legends Worlds 2024, con data di uscita il giorno prima dell’inizio dei Worlds 2024. Una versione separata della colonna sonora originale sarebbe stata successivamente utilizzata per la colonna sonora di Arcane: Season 2.

Ecco il testo della canzone “Heavy is the crown” dei Linkin Park.

It’s pourin’ in, you’re laid on the floor again

One knock at the door and then

We both know how the story ends

You can’t win if your white flag’s out when the war begins

Aimin’ so high but swingin’ so low

Tryin’ to catch fire but feelin’ so cold

Hold it inside and hope it won’t show

I’m sayin’ it’s not, but inside, I know

Today’s gonna be the day you notice

‘Cause I’m tired of explainin’ what the joke is

This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin’ down

Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleedin’ out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

Turn to run, now look what it’s become

Outnumbered, ten to one

Back thеn should’ve bit your tongue

‘Cause thеre’s no turnin’ back this path once it’s begun

You’re already on that list

Say you don’t want what you can’t resist

Wavin’ that sword when the pen won’t miss

Watch it all fallin’ apart like this

This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin’ down

Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleedin’ out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

Today’s gonna be the day you notice

‘Cause I’m tired of explainin’ what the joke is

This is what you asked for

This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin’ down

Try to hold it in but it keeps bleedin’ out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

Heavy is the crown

Heavy is the, heavy is the crown