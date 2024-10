“Over Each Other” è la terza canzone dei Linkin Park pubblicata dall’album “From Zero” dopo “Heavy Is the Crown” e “The Emptiness Machine”. È stata condivida il 24 ottobre 2024. Rispetto alle prime due canzoni pubblicate dall’album, questa canzone ha un sound un po’ più soft, pur presentando alcuni elementi rock riconoscibili.

Ecco il testo di Over Each Other dei Linkin Park.

This is the letter that I, I didn’t write

Looking for color in the black and white

Skyscrapers we created on shaky ground

And I’m tryna find my patience

But you won’t let me breathe and I’m not ever right

All we are is talkin’ over each other

There’s nothin’ underneath, it’s all a waste of time

All we are is talkin’ over each other (Over each other)

Over each other

Reaching for satellites, but all along

Under your breath, you’re sayin’ that I was wrong, oh-oh

The skyscrapers we created are comin’ down

And free-fallin’ to the pavement

‘Cause you won’t let me breathe and I’m not ever right

All we are is talkin’ over each other (Over each other)

There’s nothin’ underneath, it’s all a waste of time

All we are is talkin’ over each other (Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh)

Are we over each other? (Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh)

Are we over each other? (Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh)

I can’t go to sleep, I lie awake at night

I’m so tired of talkin’ over each other (Over each other)

So, say what’s underneath, I wanna see your side

We don’t have to be talkin’ over each other (Over each other)

Over each other, over each other

Over each other, over each other

You got it

That’s the one

Are you recording this?

Get your screamy pants on