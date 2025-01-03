Dum, Dumb and Dumber, Lil Baby, Young Thug e Future: testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone
Traduzione in italiano, testo e significato della canzone Dum, Dumb and Dumber di Lil Baby, Young Thug e Future, un manifesto di potere e status
Dum, Dumb and Dumber è una canzone di Lil Baby, Young Thug e Future disponibile da venerdì 3 gennaio 2025. Il brano promuove l’uscita del disco di inediti WHAM. A seguire potete ascoltare il pezzo, leggere la traduzione in italiano, testo e significato del singolo.
CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “DUM, DUMB AND DUMBER” DI LIL BABY, YOUNH THUG E FUTURE.
Il testo di Dum, Dumb and Dumber di Lil Baby, Young Thug e Future
Frozen stones in the air, D’s at the bottom
GA certified before I was GIA certified
Mr. M-In-Cash anytime you see me, you know?
Only a few rappers play a duck to catch a duck, you know?
Trickin’ niggas who trickin’ niggas, you know?
Supercar-drivin’, Gulf Stream-flyin’, designer-wearin’ golden child, you know?
Wham (Wheezy outta here)
Let’s go
Hoppin’ off a plane to a matchbox
Hundred times platinum, fuck a plaque
Bulletproof the tires, run flat (I’m goin’)
Cutthroat, I give her one chance (Go ‘head)
Slut her out and gave her one band (No problem)
Twenty-five cars, one man (I pop ‘em)
Driveway like a mini dealership (Come park it)
He went sour, cut the business with him (You bold)
Crack smoker, I was livin’ with ’em (Auntie ‘nem)
Weird hoes, I ain’t dealin’ with ‘em (Can’t see me)
Overseas, they love a real nigga (European)
She don’t like it, but she deal with it (She stingy)
‘Rari’s back-to-back, that’s tough (Two million)
Hear us ‘round the corner, that’s us (Skrrt)
Puttin’ on stuff, best dressed (Night time)
Flip phone, black Nike Tech (My kind)
We done done it all, what’s next? (Too picky)
Boss Man, name on the checks (Big business)
First one’s come through trim (Literally)
Dipset, Jim Jones baller (Big bucker)
Life of a fuckin’ hustlerholic (I’m hustlin’)
She know not to test me, I’ma call her (Hush)
Bro in prison, livin’ through a pack (And)
Farewell, I don’t see a scratch (Real close)
She ain’t mine if she don’t got me tatted (No way)
OCD, need everything intact (Clean up)
Bitches tryna play me like I’m wack (Bitch, who?)
Real P, I bet’ not go for that
Ridin’ through Detroit in all black
Pullin’ up on Pluto in the 6 (Bird gang)
Hood full of dope-slanging tricksters (My neighbors)
I come from that 4, I’m a real one (I came up)
Yeah, nigga, King Spider back
I don’t even believe I was locked up, for real, for real
I was havin’ my way the whole time, fool, you know what I’m sayin’? (Yeah)
Two Lamb’ coupes, four Lamb’ trucks
Pullin’ up, what the fuck? (What the fuck?)
Neck, wrist, fingers slush (Eee)
Order hundred G’s, that’s us (Hee)
New Rolls Cullinan truck (Skrrt)
Dog on the side like a bus (Yeah)
Shawty mad, ain’t goin’ back and forth (Uh)
Never heard a rich nigga fuss (No)
Heard these niggas going out sad
‘Rari truck came with a bag
Only fuckin’ overseas shit
These U.S. bitches kinda bad
College bitch, I made her leave a frat
Fucked my brother, gave the bitch a pass
Trappin’ in the studio, I’m glad
Break a bale, the junkie get the trash (Hee)
I was taught to pay a bitch to leave (Yeah)
I go Birk’, Chanel for the fleece (Birks)
Four ‘em at a time like a sheikh (Four)
I been on a boat, screamin’, “Ski” (Ski)
Saint Laurent, they bring it to the beach (Beach)
She was Portuguese and Middle East (Woo)
She snorted off the ki’ (Snorted)
Got her screamin’ R.I.P. to Keed (R.I.P. to Keed)
Niggas can’t stand us (Uh-huh)
Doggy, put your mans up (Okay)
Walked her down in Lanvins (Yeah)
Pocket full of grandparents (Okay)
Old school, the Trans Am one (Skrrt)
Cullinan, the ambulance one (Skrrt)
You good, your mans can’t come (Yeah)
I don’t give a fuck ‘bout nothin’
Yeah
Brr, brr, ski
Ayy, say gang
Pour it on thick like syrup
Elevator pad at the crib
Shopping bags all on the floor
Never seen me twice with a ho
Backyard vibes by the ocean
Driveway look like a car show
Three hundred-fifty million, I’m the G.O.A.T.
Custom leather Pucci on the door
Fifty birds of dog on my wrist
Cocaine jumpin’ off my bitch
Thirty-two shots with the glitch
Talkin’ Vicks, then we talkin’ Chris
Micro mini’ with a beam
Puttin’ the side hoes in Celine
Geekin’ off the millions like a bean
Push a button and make your mama grieve
Eat it up, she workin’ for a boss
Out the country, livin’ like a boss
Princess-cut and showin’ all the flaws
Graduated, cookin’ up the raw
Pushin’ skateboard, Tony Hawk
Crankin’ up the car when I talk
Alligator, Hermès stuff
Dropped a million dollars on a truck
Codeine bottles, they for us
Put them legal sticks on the bus
Opp tour, straight to pent’
Three bad bitches gettin’ hit
Solitaires made the eyes squint
Smell the dirty money through the vents
House full of dead presidents
Wham
Spider
Ayy, say gang
Dum, Dumb and Dumber di Lil Baby, Young Thug e Future, la traduzione in italiano
Sassi congelati nell’aria, D’s in basso
Certificato GA prima ancora di essere certificato GIA
Mr. M-In-Cash ogni volta che mi vedi, lo sai?
Solo pochi rapper fingono per fregare, lo sai?
Ingannando quelli che ingannano, lo sai?
Guidando supercar, volando sui Gulf Stream, indossando designer, golden child, lo sai?
Wham (Wheezy outta here)
Andiamo.
Salto giù da un aereo per una scatola di fiammiferi
Cento dischi di platino, chi se ne frega di una placca
Pneumatici antiproiettile, run flat (sto andando)
Senza pietà, le do una possibilità (Vai avanti)
La faccio impazzire e le do una banconota (Nessun problema)
Venticinque macchine, un solo uomo (Li colleziono)
Il vialetto sembra un mini autosalone (Parcheggia pure)
Lui è diventato acido, ho tagliato i rapporti (Sei audace)
Fumatore di crack, ci vivevo insieme (Con zia e compagnia)
Ragazze strane, non ci ho a che fare (Non mi vedono)
All’estero, amano un vero tipo come me (Europei)
Non le piace, ma lo accetta (È tirchia)
‘Rari una dietro l’altra, è tosto (Due milioni)
Ci sentono dietro l’angolo, siamo noi (Skrrt)
Facciamo scena, meglio vestiti (Di notte)
Flip phone, completo Nike nero (Il mio stile)
Abbiamo fatto tutto, cosa c’è dopo? (Troppo selettivi)
Boss Man, nome sugli assegni (Grande affare)
I primi arrivano impeccabili (Letteralmente)
Dipset, baller come Jim Jones (Grande ballerino)
Vita da fottuto hustlerholic (Sto hustlando)
Sa che non deve sfidarmi, la richiamo (Silenzio)
Fratello in prigione, vive attraverso un pacco (E)
Addio, non vedo graffi (Molto vicino)
Non è mia se non ha il mio nome tatuato (No)
OCD, tutto deve essere in ordine (Ripulire)
Le tipe provano a trattarmi da sfigato (Chi?)
Un vero P, non cadrò per questo
Guidando per Detroit tutto in nero
Passando a prendere Pluto nel 6 (Bird gang)
Quartiere pieno di spacciatori (I miei vicini)
Vengo dal 4, sono uno vero (Sono cresciuto).
Sì, fratello, King Spider è tornato
Non credo nemmeno di essere stato davvero rinchiuso, per davvero, davvero
Facevo a modo mio tutto il tempo, capisci cosa intendo? (Sì).
Due coupé Lamb’, quattro camion Lamb’
Arrivando, che cavolo? (Che cavolo?)
Collo, polso, dita congelate (Eee)
Ordina cento G’s, siamo noi (Hee)
Nuovo Rolls Cullinan truck (Skrrt)
Cane di lato come un bus (Sì)
Lei è arrabbiata, non torno indietro (Uh)
Mai sentito un ricco discutere (No)
Ho sentito che questi stanno facendo una brutta fine
Il camion ‘Rari è arrivato con una borsa
Solo tipe straniere, niente roba locale
Le americane sono un po’ pessime
Ragazza del college, le ho fatto lasciare la confraternita
Ha dormito con mio fratello, le ho dato un pass
Trap nello studio, sono contento
Spacca un pacco, il tossico prende la spazzatura (Hee)
Mi hanno insegnato a pagare una ragazza per andarsene (Sì)
Vado di Birkin, Chanel per il fleece (Birks)
Quattro alla volta come uno sceicco (Quattro)
Sono stato su una barca, urlando “Ski” (Ski)
Saint Laurent, lo portano in spiaggia (Spiaggia)
Era portoghese e del Medio Oriente (Woo)
Ha sniffato dal ki’ (Sniffato)
Ha iniziato a urlare R.I.P. per Keed (R.I.P. a Keed)
Non ci sopportano (Uh-huh)
Fratello, alza il tuo uomo (Okay)
L’ho abbattuta con le Lanvin (Sì)
Tasca piena di nonni (Okay)
Vecchia scuola, Trans Am una (Skrrt)
Cullinan, l’ambulanza una (Skrrt)
Tu stai bene, ma il tuo uomo non può venire (Sì)
Non mi importa di nulla.
Brr, brr, ski
Ayy, gang.
Il significato della canzone Dum, Dumb and Dumber di Lil Baby, Young Thug e Future
Questo brano è un’esplosione di autoaffermazione e lusso ostentato, con i rapper che raccontano uno stile di vita opulento, fatto di ricchezza, successo e una totale sicurezza in sé stessi. Si parla di auto di lusso, aerei privati, orologi costosi e un atteggiamento da “boss” che li rende inaccessibili e rispettati. Il tono è quello di chi ha conquistato tutto, superando ostacoli e critiche, e ora si gode la vita senza preoccuparsi del giudizio altrui.
C’è anche un senso di sfida e durezza, con riferimenti alla strada e a esperienze passate più difficili, come vivere in quartieri complicati o affrontare situazioni rischiose. Frasi come “Pneumatici antiproiettile, run flat” sottolineano la necessità di proteggersi, mentre altre, come “Driveway like a mini dealership”, mostrano quanto sia distante ora quella realtà grazie alla loro ascesa sociale.
Allo stesso tempo, emerge un tono giocoso e disinvolto nel descrivere relazioni fugaci, con le donne trattate come parte del “pacchetto” di lusso, ma senza alcun coinvolgimento emotivo. Il brano rappresenta anche un tributo a chi non c’è più, come il riferimento a Keed (“R.I.P. to Keed”), un momento di riflessione in mezzo a tanta ostentazione.
In sintesi, il pezzo è un manifesto di potere e status, raccontato attraverso immagini di eccesso e uno slang urbano che rafforza l’autenticità e il legame con le loro origini.