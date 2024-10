Teardrops è una canzone di Liam Payne, pubblicata il 1 marzo 2024 e brano che anticipava l’uscita del secondo disco solista del cantante, ex membro dei One Direction e scomparso, improvvisamente, a 31 anni, a Buenos Aires.

Ecco il testo di Teardrops di Liam Payne.

Teardrops are fallin’

Down your face again ‘cause I don’t know how to love you

When I am broken too

Maybe your words make sense

I could be the problem, I’m so sorry

I know we could just be friends

But I don’t know how we come down from this softly

Checkin’ on my phone tryna see what I did last night

Baby, I’m hatin’ on myself ‘cause I hate it when I make you cry

Teardrops are fallin’ down your face again

‘Cause I don’t know how to love you when

I am broken too

Teardrops are fallin’

I’ll make you love me again, but I

Don’t know how to love you when

I am broken too

All we do is break and bend

I’m strugglin’ to see the sunrise lately

Really wish that I could mend

All the little things that make you crazy

Checkin’ on my friends tryna see what I did last night (What I did last night)

Lately, I’m hatin’ on myself ‘cause I hate it when I make you cry

Teardrops are fallin’ down your face again

‘Cause I don’t know how to love you when

I am broken too

Teardrops are fallin’

I’ll make you love me again, I swear

I’m gonna learn how to be a better man

Tell me, is there any room to love you?

Any room to hold you?

Any room to love you?

Any room to hold you?

Any room to love you, love you?

Any room to hold you?

Checkin’ on my phone just to see what I did last night

Ooh, I’m hatin’ on myself ‘cause I hate it when I make you cry, I, oh

Teardrops are fallin’ down your face again (Down your face)

‘Cause I don’t know how to love you when

I am broken too (Ooh)

Teardrops are fallin’

I’ll make you love me again, but I

Don’t know how to love you when

I am broken too