Lady Gaga ha annunciato l’uscita dell’album “Harlequin”, che come lei stessa ha dichiarato sui social, va abbinato al film e alla colonna sonora di “Joker -Folie à Deux”, in cui Gaga recita nel ruolo della protagonista. Tra i brani presenti nel disco c’è anche “The Joker“, ottava traccia del progetto.

L’interpretazione di Lady Gaga di “The Joker” conferisce una profondità inquietante al classico del 1964 originariamente scritto da Leslie Bricusse e Anthony Newley per il musical “The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd”.

Ecco il testo di “The Joker” di Lady Gaga.

There’s always a joker in the pack

There’s always a lonely clown

The poor laughing fool falls on his back

And everyone laughs when he’s down

There’s always a funny man in the game

But he’s only funny by mistake

And everyone laughs at him just the same

They don’t see his lonely heart break

They don’t care as long as there is a jester, just a fool

As foolish as he can be

There’s always a joker, that’s the rule

But fate deals the hand that I see

The joker is me, the joker is me

The joker is me, the joker is me

The joker is me

Drink the poison ‘cause there’s always a loser in the game

The court loves to watch them cry

The royals shout, “This queen needs to sing”

To ruffle the scene of the crime

The king wears a funny suit, he’s a clown

The crowd rumbles with their roars

And everyone watches as he declines

The queen pierces him with a sword

I don’t care as long as there is a wild man in the deck

As long as I see his frown

Then I won’t be lonely, that’s a fact

I stand here and wait for his sound, ha, ha, ha

The joker is me, the joker is me

The joker is me, the joker is me

The joker is me

The joker is me

The joker is me