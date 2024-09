Good Morning è la prima traccia del disco “Harlequin” di Lady Gaga, disponibile dal 27 settembre 2024. Il disco è uscito a distanza di pochi giorni dalla distribuzione di “Joker 2”, film nella quale è co-protagonista. Ed è una sorta di “colonna sonora” parallela, un concept album legato alla pellicola.

Ecco il testo della canzone “Good Morning” di Lady Gaga.

Here we are together

I’ve loved you from afar

I’ve stayed up dreaming all night long

One day, you would have my heart

One day, she would have your heart

Good morning, good morning

Been up the whole night through

Good morning, good morning

To you

Good morning, good morning

It’s great to stay up late

Good morning, good morning

To you

When the inmates began to sleep

The stars were shining bright

Now the warden’s on his way

It’s too late to say goodnight

So good morning, good morning

Your problem soon smiles through

Good morning, good morning to you

Good morning, morning

Good morning, good morning

Good morning, good morning

Bang-bang, you’re black and blue

Good morning, good morning to you

(Nothin’ could be grander than to be in Louisiana)

In the morning, in the morning

You’re back bеhind the gate, good morning

Good morning to you

(It might be just a zippy if you was in Mississippi)

Whеn we left the movie show, the future wasn’t bright

But came the dawn the show goes on, and I don’t wanna say, “Good night”

So say, “Good morning, good morning”

Rainbows are shinin’ through

Good mornin’, good mornin’ to you

Oh, good mornin’, good mornin’ to you (To you)