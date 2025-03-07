“Garden Of Eden” prende ispirazione dal Giardino dell’Eden biblico, utilizzando riferimenti come il passaggio legato alla “mela avvelenata”. Nel testo, il personaggio di Lady Gaga può essere visto come il serpente, una creatura astuta che tenta Eva a mangiare il frutto proibito dall’Albero della Conoscenza.

Nella sua intervista con Zane Lowe su Apple Music, Gaga ha menzionato che la canzone ha un’atmosfera “ritorno al passato degli anni 2000”, in linea con il suo ritorno alle radici pop in MAYHEM.

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “GARDEN OF EDEN” DI LADY GAGA.

Leggi il testo di Garden of Eden di Lady Gaga.

Ah-ah-ah-ah, oh-oh-oh-oh

Go get your friends and meet me on the floor

You’re out of candy? I can get you mo-o-ore

You start to slur and then I’ll start to squeal

I’m fallin’ over in my nine-inch heels

Come on

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on

(DJ, hit the lights) DJ, come on

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on

(DJ, hit the lights)

I could be your girlfriend for the weekend

You could be my boyfriend for the night

My excuse to make a bad decision

Bodies gettin’ close under the lights

(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling

Like I’ve known you my wholе life

(Oh) Take you to the Gardеn of Eden

Poisoned apple, take a bite (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden

You’re turnin’ green from the adrenaline

This chick’s so mushy, but her friend is way more fun

But you can’t hear her with the music on

So you say “yes” and then the party’s o-on

Come on

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on

(DJ, hit the lights)

I could be your girlfriend for the weekend

You could be my boyfriend for the night

My excuse to make a bad decision

Bodies getting close under the lights

(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling

Like I’ve known you my whole life

(Oh) Take you to the Garden of Eden

Poisoned apple, take a bite (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Come on)

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on

(DJ, hit the lights) Oh-oh (Come on)

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on

(DJ, hit the lights) Oh

I could be your girlfriend for the weekend

You could be my boyfriend for the night

My excuse to make a bad decision

Bodies getting close under the lights

(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling

Like I’ve known you my whole life

(Oh) Take you to the Garden of Eden

Poisoned apple, take a bite (Take a bite, oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden

Uh, uh

Ooh

Oh

Yeah