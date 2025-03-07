Garden of Eden, Lady Gaga: testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone
Traduzione in italiano, testo e significato di “Garden of Eden” di Lady Gaga: il brano parla di lasciarsi trasportare dalla notte, compiere scelte impulsive e abbandonarsi al fascino del proibito
“Garden Of Eden” prende ispirazione dal Giardino dell’Eden biblico, utilizzando riferimenti come il passaggio legato alla “mela avvelenata”. Nel testo, il personaggio di Lady Gaga può essere visto come il serpente, una creatura astuta che tenta Eva a mangiare il frutto proibito dall’Albero della Conoscenza.
Nella sua intervista con Zane Lowe su Apple Music, Gaga ha menzionato che la canzone ha un’atmosfera “ritorno al passato degli anni 2000”, in linea con il suo ritorno alle radici pop in MAYHEM.
CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “GARDEN OF EDEN” DI LADY GAGA.
Il testo di Garden of Eden di Lady Gaga
Leggi il testo di Garden of Eden di Lady Gaga.
Ah-ah-ah-ah, oh-oh-oh-oh
Go get your friends and meet me on the floor
You’re out of candy? I can get you mo-o-ore
You start to slur and then I’ll start to squeal
I’m fallin’ over in my nine-inch heels
Come on
(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on
(DJ, hit the lights) DJ, come on
(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on
(DJ, hit the lights)
I could be your girlfriend for the weekend
You could be my boyfriend for the night
My excuse to make a bad decision
Bodies gettin’ close under the lights
(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling
Like I’ve known you my wholе life
(Oh) Take you to the Gardеn of Eden
Poisoned apple, take a bite (Oh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden
You’re turnin’ green from the adrenaline
This chick’s so mushy, but her friend is way more fun
But you can’t hear her with the music on
So you say “yes” and then the party’s o-on
Come on
(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on
(DJ, hit the lights)
I could be your girlfriend for the weekend
You could be my boyfriend for the night
My excuse to make a bad decision
Bodies getting close under the lights
(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling
Like I’ve known you my whole life
(Oh) Take you to the Garden of Eden
Poisoned apple, take a bite (Oh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Come on)
(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on
(DJ, hit the lights) Oh-oh (Come on)
(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on
(DJ, hit the lights) Oh
I could be your girlfriend for the weekend
You could be my boyfriend for the night
My excuse to make a bad decision
Bodies getting close under the lights
(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling
Like I’ve known you my whole life
(Oh) Take you to the Garden of Eden
Poisoned apple, take a bite (Take a bite, oh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden
Uh, uh
Ooh
Oh
Yeah
Garden of Eden di Lady Gaga, la traduzione in italiano
Leggi la traduzione in italiano di Garden of Eden di Lady Gaga.
Ah-ah-ah-ah, oh-oh-oh-oh
Raduna i tuoi amici e trovami in pista
Hai finito le caramelle? Te ne posso dare di più
Cominci a biascicare e io comincio a strillare
Sto cadendo con i miei tacchi da nove pollici
Dai, andiamo
(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai, colpiscimi, dai
(DJ, accendi le luci) DJ, andiamo
(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai, colpiscimi, dai
(DJ, accendi le luci)
Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend
E tu potresti essere il mio ragazzo per stanotte
La mia scusa per prendere una brutta decisione
I nostri corpi che si avvicinano sotto le luci
(Oh) Sto provando questa sensazione familiare
Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita
(Oh) Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden
Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Oh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Oh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden
Ti sta venendo il verde in faccia per l’adrenalina
Questa tipa è troppo sdolcinata, ma la sua amica è molto più divertente
Ma non riesci a sentirla con la musica alta
Così dici “sì” e la festa continua
Dai, andiamo
(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai, colpiscimi, dai
(DJ, accendi le luci)
Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend
E tu potresti essere il mio ragazzo per stanotte
La mia scusa per prendere una brutta decisione
I nostri corpi che si avvicinano sotto le luci
(Oh) Sto provando questa sensazione familiare
Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita
(Oh) Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden
Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Oh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Oh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Dai, andiamo)
(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai, colpiscimi, dai
(DJ, accendi le luci) Oh-oh (Dai, andiamo)
(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai, colpiscimi, dai
(DJ, accendi le luci) Oh
Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend
E tu potresti essere il mio ragazzo per stanotte
La mia scusa per prendere una brutta decisione
I nostri corpi che si avvicinano sotto le luci
(Oh) Sto provando questa sensazione familiare
Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita
(Oh) Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden
Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Dai un morso, oh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Oh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti-ti-ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden
Uh, uh
Ooh
Oh
Yeah
Il significato della canzone Garden of Eden di Lady Gaga
Il brano ruota attorno a un’atmosfera di festa sfrenata, seduzione e decisioni impulsive prese sotto le luci della pista da ballo. La protagonista si rivolge a qualcuno con cui vuole vivere una notte di divertimento senza pensieri, proponendosi come “girlfriend for the weekend”, ovvero una relazione effimera e senza impegni.
Il testo è pieno di riferimenti simbolici: il Giardino dell’Eden rappresenta la tentazione e il desiderio di lasciarsi andare senza preoccuparsi delle conseguenze. Il verso “Poisoned apple, take a bite” richiama la mela proibita, suggerendo che il piacere offerto potrebbe avere un lato oscuro, ma la voglia di trasgressione è più forte.
C’è anche un accenno all’effetto dell’adrenalina e della musica sulla percezione (“You’re turnin’ green from the adrenaline”, “But you can’t hear her with the music on”), facendo intuire una sorta di confusione che spinge il protagonista maschile ad accettare il gioco della seduzione.
In sintesi, il brano parla di lasciarsi trasportare dalla notte, compiere scelte impulsive e abbandonarsi al fascino del proibito, senza preoccuparsi del domani.