Annunciato a sorpresa poche ore prima della sua pubblicazione, “Die with a smile” è il brano di Lady Gaga con il featuring di Bruno Mars, uscito il 16 agosto 2024. In attesa di ascoltare l’atteso settimo disco di inediti della popstar e di vederla recitare in “Joker 2”, i fan possono ascoltare il primo brano inedito a distanza di anni da “Hold my hand”, inciso per la colonna sonora di Top Gun 2.

Ecco il testo di “Die with a smile” di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars.

(Ooh, ooh)

I, I just woke up from a dream

But you and I had to say goodbye

And I don’t know what it all means

But since I survived, I realized

Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow

Nobody’s promised tomorrow

So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night

Like it’s the last night

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

If the party was over

And our time on Earth was through

I’d wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

(Ooh, ooh)

Ooh, lost, lost in the words that we scream

I don’t even wanna do this anymore

‘Cause you already know what you mean to me

And our love’s the only one worth fighting for

Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow

Nobody’s promised tomorrow

So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night

Like it’s the last night

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

If the party was over

And our time on Earth was through

I’d wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

Right next to you

Next to you

Right next to you

Oh-oh

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

If the party was over

And our time on Earth was through

I’d wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

(Ooh, ooh)

I’d wanna be next to you