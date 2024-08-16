Die with a smile, Lady Gaga feat. Bruno Mars: testo, traduzione e significato della canzone (video)
Annunciato a sorpresa poche ore prima della sua pubblicazione, “Die with a smile” è il brano di Lady Gaga con il featuring di Bruno Mars, uscito il 16 agosto 2024. In attesa di ascoltare l’atteso settimo disco di inediti della popstar e di vederla recitare in “Joker 2”, i fan possono ascoltare il primo brano inedito a distanza di anni da “Hold my hand”, inciso per la colonna sonora di Top Gun 2.
(Ooh, ooh)
I, I just woke up from a dream
But you and I had to say goodbye
And I don’t know what it all means
But since I survived, I realized
Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow
Nobody’s promised tomorrow
So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night
Like it’s the last night
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
If the party was over
And our time on Earth was through
I’d wanna hold you just for a while
And die with a smile
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
(Ooh, ooh)
Ooh, lost, lost in the words that we scream
I don’t even wanna do this anymore
‘Cause you already know what you mean to me
And our love’s the only one worth fighting for
Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow
Nobody’s promised tomorrow
So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night
Like it’s the last night
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
If the party was over
And our time on Earth was through
I’d wanna hold you just for a while
And die with a smile
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
Right next to you
Next to you
Right next to you
Oh-oh
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
If the party was over
And our time on Earth was through
I’d wanna hold you just for a while
And die with a smile
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
(Ooh, ooh)
I’d wanna be next to you
(Ooh, ooh)
Io, io mi sono appena svegliato da un sogno
Ma tu ed io dovevamo dirci addio
E non so cosa significhi tutto questo
Ma poiché sono sopravvissuto, ho realizzato
Ovunque tu vada, è lì che ti seguirò
Nessuno ha la promessa del domani
Quindi ti amerò ogni notte come se fosse l’ultima notte
Come se fosse l’ultima notte
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
Se la festa fosse finita
E il nostro tempo sulla Terra fosse finito
Vorrei abbracciarti solo per un po’
E morire con un sorriso
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
(Ooh, ooh)
Ooh, perso, perso nelle parole che urliamo
Non voglio nemmeno più farlo
Perché già sai cosa significhe per me
E il nostro amore è l’unico che valga la pena di combattere
Ovunque tu vada, è lì che ti seguirò
Nessuno ha la promessa del domani
Quindi ti amerò ogni notte come se fosse l’ultima notte
Come se fosse l’ultima notte
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
Se la festa fosse finita
E il nostro tempo sulla Terra fosse finito
Vorrei abbracciarti solo per un po’
E morire con un sorriso
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
Proprio accanto a te
Accanto a te
Proprio accanto a te
Oh-oh
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
Se la festa fosse finita
E il nostro tempo sulla Terra fosse finito
Vorrei abbracciarti solo per un po’
E morire con un sorriso
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
(Ooh, ooh)
Vorrei essere accanto a te
Il testo della canzone parla del desiderio profondo di stare accanto a una persona amata, specialmente nei momenti più difficili o alla fine di tutto. Riflette su un sogno in cui ha dovuto dire addio alla persona amata (“I just woke up from a dream / But you and I had to say goodbye“), ma questo lo porta a comprendere l’importanza di vivere ogni momento con intensità, poiché il domani non è garantito (“Nobody’s promised tomorrow / So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night“).
L’idea centrale è che, se il mondo stesse finendo, l’unico desiderio sarebbe quello di stare accanto alla persona amata, abbracciandola e trovando conforto in quell’ultima vicinanza (“If the world was ending / I’d wanna be next to you“). Anche se il tempo sulla Terra fosse giunto al termine, ciò che conta veramente è il legame con questa persona e la volontà di affrontare insieme la fine (“And our time on Earth was through / I’d wanna hold you just for a while / And die with a smile“).
Il testo evidenzia anche la consapevolezza che l’amore è l’unica cosa per cui vale la pena lottare (“And our love’s the only one worth fighting for“), sottolineando l’importanza di questo legame anche quando tutto il resto sembra perdersi.