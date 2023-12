Lace it è una canzone di Juice WRLD con Eminem e una produzione di Benny Blanco. Il brano è stato scelto come singolo principale dell’ultimo album postumo di Juice WRLD, The Party Never Ends. Nella traccia, sia Juice WRLD che Eminem riflettono sull’abuso di sostanze, mentre Eminem, d’altro canto, parla della recente morte di molti rapper a causa di overdose e dipendenze. Juice WRLD era un rapper nato nel 1998 e scomparso a dicembre del 2018. Nel corso dei suoi quattro anni di carriera, è stato una figura di spicco nel rap e ha attirato l’attenzione del mainstream tra la metà e la fine degli anni 2010. L’artista è morto per overdose l’8 dicembre 2019.

Il suo primo album postumo, Legends Never Die (2020), ha eguagliato i record delle classifiche per il debutto postumo di maggior successo mentre il singolo “Come & Go” (con Marshmello) è diventata la sua seconda canzone a raggiungere il numero due della Hot 100.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Lace it” di Juice WRLD, Eminem e Benny Blanco.

Ecco il testo di Lace it, il brano postumo di Juice WRLD insieme ad Eminem e con la produzione di Benny Blanco.

Yeah, ayy, mm

Roll it up, lace it, pop a few to chase it

I’m in my own Matrix, none of this shit makes sense

All these humans basic, don’t got no home trainin’

Codeine by the cases, I’ve been purple rainin’

Roll it up, lace it, pop a few, chase it

I’ve been in the Matrix, none of this shit makes sense

All you humans basic, you ain’t even got home trainin’

Codeine by the cases, I’ve been purple rainin’

Stressed out, so I tend to take meds (Take meds)

Thе Devil told me, “Good show, break a lеg” (Break a leg)

All these painkillers like I got a pair of broken legs (Broken legs)

All these Percs I pop, you’d thought I was plannin’ to break my neck

Grindin’, man, I’m hungry for this shit like I ain’t ate yet

You wish that you could have what I could have, you could just say that

If you ain’t my lil’ bitch, then bitch, them convos, you can save that

These niggas think they invincible ‘til they see them bullet holes in they Maybach

Roll it up, lace it, pop a few to chase it

I’m in my own Matrix, none of this shit makes sense

All these humans basic, don’t got no home trainin’

Codeine by the cases, I’ve been purple rainin’

Roll it up, lace it, pop a few, chase it

I’ve been in the Matrix, none of this shit makes sense

All you humans basic, you don’t even got home trainin’

Codeine by the cases (Yeah), I’ve been purple rainin’

You pop some ecstasy first, it gets progressively worse (Yeah)

Try your best to reverse (No), unsuccessfully flirtin’ with certain death

And revertin’ to your promethazine urge

The fuckin’ devil, he lurks, lose your best friend, he smirks

Wake up and everything hurts (Ow)

And as you spiral downward, listen (Yeah)

I know just how it is when (What?)

You start slow, then before you notice it, now you’re mixin’ (What?)

Oxy’s without prescription (Yeah)

Cough medicine, valium with ‘em (Damn)

But ain’t that how addiction sort of works (Uh)

They call it lean ‘cause you gravitate and lean towards the purp

The blessing or the curse of fame

‘Cause now you can afford the syrup (Damn)

Percocet and Percodan, but that ain’t what you meant

When you said that you’re in it for the perks (Nah, damn)

Develop a habit out of that

Need a Xanax now to rap

So you pop it ‘fore you record a verse (Ah)

Your buzz wear down, yeah

Like a rabbit out a hat makes you wanna pull your hair out (Ha)

Fentanyl (Yep), Oxy (What?)

Demerol, them are all what possibly got Shock G, Roxy

Codone and lean is probably what got Lil Peep and ODB

So many who OD be way too young to go

See me, I was lucky, my escape was narrowin’

Do not think I take it for granted, that I’m still here

Synthetic heroin, you (What?) tried to kill me, then you

Murdered Jarad, didn’t you? Piece of shit

Thanks to you, now we lost Gangsta Boo and Pimp C, Prince, and Michael, mixing Nyquil

With prescription Vic’s, addiction’s like a fucking vicious cycle

Juice, we will forever miss you

To the younger generation (Nah)

I ain’t lecturing you, but man, just be careful when you

Roll it up, lace it, pop a few to chase it

I’m in my own Matrix, none of this shit makes sense

All these humans basic, don’t got no home trainin’

Codeine by the cases, I’ve been purple rainin’

Roll it up, lace it, pop a few, chase it

I’ve been in the Matrix, none of this shit makes sense

All you humans basic, you don’t even got home trainin’

Codeine by the cases, I’ve been purple rainin’

I ain’t comin’ down from this high

Ain’t finna let nobody kill my vibe

They committed social suicide

But me? I refuse to die (I refuse to die)

I will never come down from this high

I won’t let them kill none of my vibes

They committed social suicide

Me? I can never ever die, I can never ever die