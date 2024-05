The greatest è una canzone di Billie Eilish, sesta traccia del suo disco “Hit me hard and soft”, pubblicato il 17 maggio 2024. La canzone vede alla produzione il fratello Finneas, da sempre al fianco della cantante. A seguire potete ascoltare il pezzo, leggere traduzione, significato e testo.

Ecco il testo della canzone “The Greatest” di Billie Eilish.

I’m trying my best

To keep you satisfied

Let you get your rest

While I stayed up all night

And you don’t wanna know

How alone I’ve been

Let you come and go

Whatever state I’m in, ah

Man, am I the greatest!

My congratulations

All my love and patience

All my admiration

All the times I waited

For you to want me naked

Made it all look painless

Man, am I the greatest!

Hm

Oh-oh, hm

Doing what’s right

Without a reward

And we don’t have to fight

When it’s not worth fighting for, mm

And you don’t wanna know (Know)

What I would’ve done (Done), hm

Anything at all

Worse than anyone

Mm, ooh

Man, am I the greatest! (Greatest)

My congratulations (Congratulations)

All my love and patience

All my admiration (Admiration)

All the times I waited (Waited)

For you to want me naked (Naked)

I made it all look painless

Man, am I the greatest!

The greatest

The greatest, ah-oh

I, I

I loved you

And I still do

Just wanted passion from you

Just wanted what I gave you

I waited

And waited (Oh)

Man, am I the greatest!

God, I hate it

All my love and patience

Unappreciated

You said your heart was jaded

You couldn’t even break it

I shouldn’t have to say it

You could’ve been the greatest