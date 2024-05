Chihiro è la una canzone di Billie Eilish, terza traccia del suo disco “Hit me soft and hard” pubblicato il 17 maggio 2024. Il titolo del brano è un omaggio voluto e dichiarato alla protagonista del film “La città incantata” che ha proprio questo nome. La pellicola, uscita nel 2001, racconta la storia di una ragazza che “ha imparato ad affrontare le sue paure sviluppando un maggiore comprensione e apprezzamento della vita”. Durante un’intervista nel 2019, Billie ha dichiarato il suo amore per la filmografia di Hayao Miyazaki (il regista del film) e come si è innamorata del drago del film.

To take my love away

When I come back around, will I know what to say?

Said you won’t forget my name

Not today, not tomorrow

Kind of strange, feelin’ sorrow

I got change (Yup), you could borrow (Borrow)

When I come back around, will I know what to say?

Not today, maybe tomorrow

Open up the door, can you open up the door?

I know you said before you can’t cope with any more

You told me it was war, said you’d show me what’s in store

I hope it’s not for sure, can you open up the door?

Did you take

My love away

From me? Me

Me

Saw your seat at the counter when I looked away

Saw you turned around, but it wasn’t your face

Said, “I need to be alone now, I’m takin’ a break”

How come whеn I returned, you werе gone away?

I don’t, I don’t know why I called

I don’t know you at all

I don’t know you

Not at all

I don’t, I don’t know why I called

I don’t know you at all

I don’t know you

Did you take

My love away

From me? Me

And that’s when you found me

I was waitin’ in the garden

Contemplatin’, beg your pardon

But there’s a part of me that recognizes you

Do you feel it too?

When you told me it was serious

Were you serious? Mm

They told me they were only curious

Now it’s serious, mm

Open up the door, can you open up the door?

I know you said before you can’t cope with any more

You told me it was war, said you’d show me what’s in store

I hope it’s not for sure, can you open up the door?

Wringing my hands in my lap

And you tell me it’s all been a trap

And you don’t know if you’ll make it back

I said, “No, don’t say that”

(Wringing my hands in my lap)

(And you tell me it’s all been a trap)

(And you don’t know if you’ll make it back)

(I said, “No, don’t say that”)

(Wringing my hands in my lap)

(And you tell me it’s all been a trap)

(And you don’t know if you’ll make it back)

(No, don’t say that)

Hm-hm