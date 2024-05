Wildflower è una canzone di Billie Eilish, quinta traccia del suo nuovo album di inediti “Hit me hard and soft“, uscito il 17 maggio 2024. Alla produzione del pezzo, come sempre, il fratello Finneas. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere traduzione, testo e significato.

Things fall apart

And time breaks your heart

I wasn’t there, but I know

She was your girl

You showed her the world

You fell out of love and you both let go

She was cryin’ in my shoulder

All I could do was hold her

Only made us closer until July

Now I know that you love me

You don’t need to remind me

I should put it all behind me, shouldn’t I?

But I see her in the back of my mind all the time

Like a fever, like I’m burning alive, like a sign

Did I cross the line?

(Mm) Hmm

Well, good things don’t last

And life moves so fast

I’d never ask who was better

‘Cause she couldn’t be

More different from me

Happy and free in leather

And I know that you love me

You don’t need to remind me

Wanna put it all behind me, but baby

I see her in the back of my mind all the time

Feels like a fever, like I’m burning alive, like a sign

Did I cross the line?

You say no one knows you so well (Oh)

But every time you touch me, I just wonder how she felt

Valentine’s Day, cryin’ in the hotel

I know you didn’t mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself

And I wonder

Do you see her in the back of your mind in my eyes?

You say no one knows you so well

But every time you touch me, I just wonder how she felt

Valentine’s Day, cryin’ in the hotel

I know you didn’t mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself