Over you è una canzone di Klingande, un DJ francese e produttore discografico, pubblicata il 18 ottobre 2024. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

Ecco il testo di “Over you” di Klingande.

Don’t say you’re out of your mind

Don’t come round with the puppy dog eyes

It won’t change the fact that you lied

I don’t care if you waited for life

You hate you’ve been replaced

You’re left with a bitter taste

Don’t say you’re out of your mind

Oh no

By the way, she’s over you

Does it feel like it’s over?

Going nowhere

‘Cause I know what you do

And you’re out getting wasted

In a basement

‘Cause you can’t face the truth

Don’t you wanna let go?

Do you love the misery?

Are you losing control

On your own?

Don’t say you’re out of your mind

Don’t come round with the puppy dog eyes

It won’t change the fact that you lied

I don’t care if you waited for life

You hate you’ve been replaced

You’re left with a bitter taste

Don’t say you’re out of your mind

Oh no

By the way, she’s over you

The way she’s over you

By the way, she’s over you

The way she’s over you

By the way she’s over you

I can give her the message

Your confession

But the damage is done

And she’ll love that you’re thinking

‘Bout her drinking

In a bar with someone

Don’t you wanna let go?

Getting high on memories

Are you losing control

On your own?

Don’t say you’re out of your mind

It won’t change the fact that you lied

You hate you’ve been replaced

You’re left with a bitter taste

Don’t say you’re out of your mind

Oh no

By the way, she’s over you

Don’t say you’re out of your mind

Don’t come round with the puppy dog eyes

It won’t change the fact that you lied

I don’t care if you waited for life

You hate you’ve been replaced

You’re left with a bitter taste

Don’t say you’re out of your mind

Oh no

By the way, she’s over you

The way she’s over you

By the way, she’s over you

The way she’s over you

By the way, she’s over you

The way she’s over you

The way she’s over you