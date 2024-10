In “Aperol Spritz” The Kid Laroi parla della sua attuale ragazza Tate McRae e del suo ex fidanzato e di come quest’ultimo non sia bravo come lui, come mostrato da diversi passaggi della canzone. Il brano è stato reso disponibile l’11 ottobre 2024 e vede la produzione di Nico Baran & Devin Workman. A seguire potete ascoltare il singolo, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

Ecco il testo di “Aperol Spritz” di The Kid LAROI.

Ayy, I drink Henn’, she drink Aperol Spritz

Ayy, girl, I promise you ain’t had it like this (Ayy)

There’s a whole lotta girls up in here, but

Can’t nobody fuck with my bitch

My favorite hobby is probably gettin’ rich

I see them talk, but they hardly on shit

There’s a whole lotta girls up in here, but

Can’t nobody fuck with my bitch, ayy

Say he can only do it for you sometimes (Ayy)

Said he got a whip, but he got no drive (Ayy)

Said he got a watch, but that shit don’t shine

And she love me ‘cause I hit it ‘til the sunrise

She come ask me, “Wonder why I don’t even gotta try?”

And lately, baby, I’ve been thinkin’ about you and I

But you brought two friends, and they both fine

Hey, but you don’t gotta worry, baby, you’re mine

Ayy, I drink Henn’, she drink Aperol Spritz

Ayy, girl, I promise you ain’t had it like this (Ayy)

There’s a whole lotta girls up in here, but

Can’t nobody fuck with my bitch

My favorite hobby is probably gettin’ rich

I see them talk, but they hardly on shit (Ooh)

There’s a whole lotta girls up in here, but

Can’t nobody fuck with my bitch, ayy (Ayy, let’s do it)

And I know you out with friends, but I promise, baby, ain’t shit changed (Oh, yeah, yeah)

And I ain’t seen you in so long, but it’s worth every minute I wait

Take you shoppin’, I’ma spend it on you just for love

I know you told me that you’re scared, but I’ma switch it up ‘cause

You brought two friends, and they both fine

Hey, but you don’t gotta worry, baby, you’re mine

Ayy, I drink Henn’, she drink Aperol Spritz

Ayy, girl, I promise you ain’t had it like this (Ayy)

There’s a whole lotta girls up in here, but

Can’t nobody fuck with my bitch

My favorite hobby is probably gettin’ rich

I see them talk, but they hardly on shit (Ooh)

There’s a whole lotta girls up in here, but

Can’t nobody fuck with my bitch, ayy

(And I know you out with friends, but I promise, baby, ain’t shit changed, oh, yeah, yeah)

(And I ain’t seen you in so long, but it’s worth every minute I wait)

(Take you shoppin’, I’ma spend it on you just for love)

(I know you told me that you’re scared, but I’ma switch it up ‘cause)

There’s a whole lotta girls up in here, but

Can’t nobody fuck with my—