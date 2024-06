Prodotto da Digi & Justin Lucas, Adore U è un brano di Khalid che segue il singolo precedentemente pubblicato dal musicista “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me”, con entrambe le tracce che annunciano un nuovo capitolo per il cantautore e il suo imminente terzo album, “presto” in arrivo. A seguire potete leggere testo, traduzione e significato, ascoltando la canzone in streaming e su YouTube.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Adore U” di Khalid su YouTube.

Ecco il testo della canzone “Adore U” di Khalid.

Started on two different pages, I’m happy we made it

You say that you’re broken, I’m the one who saves it

Thousand miles apart and God knows that I hate it

Nothing hurts me more than when we’re separated

Thousand miles apart and you’re still in my heart

Can we take it back? I’m waiting at the start

Fly me to the moon and now I’m seeing stars

When we touch, hmm

Feels like

High, we should just smoke

We should get high, we should just

(Fall into my arms, let me adore you)

High, we should just float

If you can fly, we should just

(Fall into my arms, let mе adore you)

I see that look in your eyes

I’ll do whatеver you like

Sit back and I’ll fantasize

Feels like I’m falling for you

I know you don’t open up (Up)

I wanna fight for your trust (Your trust)

Why don’t we focus on us?

Baby, I’d die for your love

Thousand miles apart and you’re still in my heart (You’re still in my heart)

Can we take it back? I’m waiting at the start (Waiting at the start)

Fly me to the moon and now I’m seeing stars (Oh)

When we touch (Touch, touch)

(Feels) Feels like

High, we should just smoke

We should get high, we should just

(Fall into my arms, let me adore you)

High, we should just float

If you can fly, we should just (Yeah, feels like)

(Fall into my arms, let me adore you)

High, we should just smoke (Oh)

We should get high, we should just (Yeah)

(Fall into my arms, let me adore you)

High, we should just float

(Do you trust in me like I do?)

If you can fly, we should just

(Do you trust in me like I do?)

(Know I do) Adore you

(Do you trust in me like I do?)

Just can’t help myself (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Fly)

(Yeah, oh)

High, we should just smoke

We should get high, we should just (Yeah, oh)

(Fall into my arms, let me adore you)

High, we should just float

If you can fly, we should just

(Oh, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)