Squabble up è una canzone di Kendrick Lamar tratta dall’album “GNX”. In poco più di 2 giorni, il disco ha ottenuto la cifra record di oltre 100 milioni di stream solo su Spotify, occupando con i suoi brani le prime posizioni di tutte le classifiche globali.

A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone.

Ecco il testo di Squabble up di Kendrick Lamar.

God knows

I am reincarnated

I was stargazin’

Life goes on, I need all my babies (Gyah, gyah)

Woke up lookin’ for the broccoli

High-key, keep a horn on me, that Kamasi

IP, ownership, the blueprint is by me

Mr. Get Off, I get off and mop feet

When I hear music, it makes me dance

You got the music, now is your chance

A yee nigga couldn’t try me in the tri-state

Buddy pass, bet I get him splashed ‘til he hydrated

Bounce out, know he spook town, eyes dilated

I got the money and the power both gyratin’

I feel good, get the fuck out my face

Look good, but shе don’t got no taste

I walk in, walked out with the safе

Mando, let me know what the play

What the fuck?

I got hits, I got bucks, I got new paper cuts

I got friends, I got foes, but they all sitting ducks

Hit his turf and get crackin’, double back like a deluxe

Fifty deep, but it ain’t deep enough

Fuck a plea, there he go, beat him up

Fallin’ from a money tree and it grow throughout the months

Spit a loogie at the camera, speed off, yeah, it’s us

I feel good, get the fuck out my face

Look good, but she don’t got no taste

I walk in, walked out with the safe

Mando, let me know what the play

Squabble up, squabble up

Squabble up, squabble up

Squabble up (Mm, mm), squabble up (Mm, mm)

Squabble up (Mm, mm), squabble up

Hol’ up (Hol’ up)

Where you from? (Where you from?)

Bye, bitch (Bye, bitch)

I’m finna go dumb (Finna go dumb)

Sideways (Sideways)

Bunk skunk (Bunk skunk)

Fever (Fever)

I’m on one (I’m on one)

Thunk, thunk, thunk, thunk, thunk, baby rockin’ it

Quid pro quo, what you want? ‘Cause I’m watchin’ it

Work on the floor, let me know if you clockin’ it

Brodie won’t go, but I know that he poppin’ it

It was woof tickets on sale ‘til I silenced it

Pipe down, young, these some whole other politics

Bitch with him and some bitch in him, that’s a lot of bitch

Don’t hit him, he got kids with him, my apologies

Ghetto child, it was Blacky Milds with the Smirnoff

Yeehaw, we outside, whoadie ‘bout to kill him off

Blaps on blaps, it’s a fact, this a brick of raw

Tell me why the fuck you niggas rap if it’s fictional?

Tell me why the fuck you niggas fed if you criminal?

“Ayy, Dot, can I get a drop?” I’m like, “Nigga, nah”

Ace boon coon from the Westside to Senegal

It’s a full moon, let the wolves out, I been a dog (Ah)

I feel good, get the fuck out my face

Look good, but she don’t got no taste

I walk in, walked out with the safe

Mando, let me know what the play

Squabble up, squabble up

Squabble up, squabble up

Squabble up (Mm, mm), squabble up (Mm, mm)

Squabble up (Mm, mm), squabble up