Riuscirà Katy Perry con il nuovo singolo “I’m his, He’s Mine” a risollevare le sorti del nuovo disco, “143“? Ecco il brano “I’m his, He’s mine” con il featuring di Doechii. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “I’m His, He’s Mine” di Katy Perry feat. Doechii.

Ecco il testo della canzone “I’m His, He’s Mine”

Do-Do-Do-Do-Do, Doechii and Katy up in the spot

Doechii and Katy

I’m his queen, I’m his freak

I’m every woman he wants and needs

I’m his dream, I’m his drug

I’m every woman he wants, so what?

I’m his boss, I’m that bitch

I’m every woman he knows exists

I’m his main, I’m his side

I’m every woman that’s in his mind

La-da-dee, la-da-da

La-da-dee, la-da-da

I’m his, he’s mine

La-da-dee, la-da-da

La-da-dee, la-da-da

I’m his, he’s mine

I can see you flirtin’

Why you overworkin’?

On him like a suntan

Go and get your own man

Thinkin’ that we’re over (Over)

We only gettin’ closer (Closer)

You’re creepin’ in his DMs

I’m sleepin’ in his sweatpants

We good, we fine, don’t even try (Don’t you try)

Don’t waste your time, I’m what he likes (What he likes)

I’m his queen, I’m his freak

I’m every woman he wants and needs

I’m his dream, I’m his drug

I’m every woman he wants, so what?

I’m his boss, I’m that bitch

I’m every woman he knows exists

I’m his main, I’m his side

I’m every woman that’s in his mind

La-da-dee, la-da-da

La-da-dee, la-da-da

I’m his, he’s mine

La-da-dee, la-da-da

La-da-dee, la-da-da

I’m his, he’s mine

(Doechii)

What you tryna do? Baby, lock in

We could get it in, you could bring a friend

Hoes so pressed when I step in the spot

I’m so possessive and up-echelon

Upper echelon rollin’ up in the shade

If you try to vibe with him, might catch a fade

I be so aggressive and narcinissistic

You know I’ma slide in a ho about a big dick

Baby, we good

We good, we fine, don’t even try (Don’t try, don’t you try, don’t try it)

Don’t waste your time, I’m what he likes (What he likes, what he likes, what he likes)

I’m his queen, I’m his freak

I’m every woman he wants and needs

I’m his dream, I’m his drug

I’m every woman he wants, so what?

I’m his boss, I’m that bitch

I’m every woman he knows exists (Yeah)

I’m his main, I’m his side

I’m every woman that’s in his mind

La-da-dee, la-da-da

La-da-dee, la-da-da

I’m his, he’s mine

La-da-dee, la-da-da

La-da-dee, la-da-da

I’m his, he’s mine