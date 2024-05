“Nice To Meet You” è una canzone che fa parte sesto album in studio degli Imagine Dragons, Loom, in uscita il 28 giugno 2024. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano – prodotto da Mattman & Robin- insieme a testo, significato e traduzione.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “Nice to meet you” degli Imagina Dragons, fuori alle 6 di mattina del 24 maggio 2024.

Ecco il testo di “Nice to meet you” degli Imagine Dragons.

I was wandering up your street

And I was really hopin’ to meet ya

But your girlfriend gonna delete my number, gone

I was wonderin’ how your weekend’s been

You wakin’ up or you sleepin’ in?

Your girlfriend’s gonna be leavin’ soon or not?

What could ever go wrong?

Sing your favorite song

She could come along

Oh yeah, yeah (Oh yeah, yeah)

What could ever go wrong?

Summer’s never too long

Our love’s too strong

Oh yeah, yeah (Oh yeah, yeah)

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya

I was buyin’ you those flowers

I was listenin’ for hours

I was shuttin’ up those doubters, ayy, yeah

Shе was jealous of our relationship

She hatеd that we were making it

She’s smilin’, but she fakin’ it, yeah, yeah

Prayin’ that we make it through the weekend

Wind is in the sail, but we are sinkin’

Hammerin’ a nail, and now we’re leakin’

Ayy, yeah, yeah (Oh yeah, yeah)

Paintin’ on the wall is something freaky

She been throwin’ punches like a T.K.O.​

Knockin’ on the door and bein’ sneaky

Get away, yeah (Oh yeah, yeah)

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya (Nice to meet ya)

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya (It’s nice to meet)

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya (I hope to see ya)

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya

She could be a Mona Lisa, should’ve seen her

I hope we meet again, oh

Hey, it’s nice to meet

I hope we meet again, oh (True believer)

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya

I hope we meet again, oh (It’s nice to meet ya; to meet again; I hope to see ya)

I hope we meet again, oh (True believer; to meet again)

Anyway, it’s nice to meet ya