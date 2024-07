Sideways è la collaborazione tra Gordo e Drake che fa da apertura al disco del producer, Diamante. . Gordo fornisce un ritmo elettronico trascinante su cui Drake può canticchiare. Il rapper di Toronto si dilunga poeticamente su una storia d’amore rovinata e sui motivi per cui questa persona “non è mai stata” la sua ragazza. Drake è presente anche in un’altra traccia dell’album di debutto, “Healing”, meno immediata rispetto a “Sideways”, pezzo scelto per trainare il progetto appena pubblicato.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Sideways” su YouTube.

Ecco il testo di “Sideways” di Gordo featuring Drake.

I should admit I used to love you

‘Mit I used to love you

Came up outta nowhere

‘Mit I used to love you

‘Mit I used to love you

But you were never my girl

It was just my turn

Then it turned sideways

It was just my turn

It’s the truth, why lie?

If I dropped her name right now, she’d be too hype

I bet she wanna come to Miami

Or come wherever I am

But you were never my girl

It was just my turn

But you were never my girl

It was just my turn

It’s the truth, why liе?

If I dropped her name right now, shе’d be too hype

I bet she wanna come to Miami

Or come wherever I am

If I speak truth, well

Funny enough, I loved you

Funny enough, I loved you

Funny enough, I loved you

If it makes you feel nice

I’ll admit I used to love you

‘Mit I used to love you

But you were never my girl

It was just my turn

Then it turned sideways

It was just my turn

It’s the truth, why lie?

If I dropped her name right now, she’d be too hype

I bet she wanna come to Miami

Or come wherever I am

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

But you were never my girl (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

It was just my turn

But you were never my girl (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

It was just my turn

It’s the truth, why lie? (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

If I dropped her name right now, she’d be too hype

I bet she wanna come to Miami (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Or come wherever I am

It’s the truth, why—

I can see you everywhere, my—

I can see you everywhere, my—

I can see you everywhere, my—

I can see you everywhere

I can see you everywhere, my—

I can see you everywhere, my—

I can see you everywhere, my—

I can see you everywhere