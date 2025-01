LiAngelo Robert Ball è un giocatore di basket professionista e rapper statunitense che ha giocato per gli Astros de Jalisco. Nel gennaio 2025, ha pubblicato una canzone rap che ha avuto un buon riscontro, intitolata “Tweaker” con lo pseudonimo rap di “Gelo“. L’uscita della sua canzone di successo lo ha portato a firmare un contratto discografico multimilionario con la Def Jam Recordings.

(Glizock, pop your shit, boy)

Watch over your shoulder, nigga

Shit get real out here, fool

Ah

(KUNICA on the beat)

I might swerve, bend that corner, woah

Bitch, hold on tight ‘cause I’ll tweak in this bitch, start lettin’ shit go

And I heard that she wanna show

Me who she be, I’m kinda fuckin’ with it, show me some more

Bitch, we tatted head to toe, could give a fuck, the story wrote

You wanna tweak? Get up with me and I’ma show you how that go

Like the money in my pockets, blow

They havin’ convos about me, these pussy niggas don’t know

Tell me what they talkin’ ‘bout, I ain’t fuckin’ listenin’

Let your thoughts run your mouth, but ain’t touchin’ dividends

Nigga, I ain’t from the South, but kick it with my Memphis twin

Nigga, I can’t take a loss, I’m always goin’ for the win (For the win)

I been geeked up in this booth, I got my blunt packed for the starter

Nigga, don’t be here actin’ new, they’ll put some holes all through your body

I’m like “Oh, them hoes is cool, let ‘em in if that shit water” (Water)

See a nigga actin’ bothered, got my green light to red dot ‘em (Red dot, red dot)

If you spot me, ho, I’m sorry, I can’t take you, it get gnarly (Get gnarly)

Look like your nigga want smoke, well, we gon’ do this shit regardless (Regardless)

And I started from the bottom, just like you, but I was harder (Way harder)

I came up a fuckin’ soldier, nigga, shout out to my father (Shout out my father)

Ah-ah

He made sure I’ll make it farther

Ah-ah (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

My trust in God, Glocks, and dollars

I might swerve, bend that corner, woah

Bitch, hold on tight ‘cause I’ll tweak in this bitch, start lettin’ shit go

And I heard that she wanna show

Me who she be, I’m kinda fuckin’ with it, show me some more

Bitch, we tatted head to toe, could give a fuck, the story wrote

You wanna tweak? Get up with me and I’ma show you how that go

[Like the money in my pockets, blow](34170222)

They havin’ convos about me, these pussy niggas don’t know

With my evil twin, all black hoodies, we hit the streets again (Hoodies)

He don’t like attention, he’ll tweak and get to reapin’ shit

What your ass expect? We drove the whole way in a Demon, bitch (Demon)

He’ll pop out, won’t think twice and make you greet the switch (Pop out)

Ah-ha-ha, is you sure you wanna meet that bitch?

If I see ill intentions, we’ll make sure you get to bleedin’ quick (Bleedin’)

All exotic whips, the whole damn gang be in some rocket ships (Rocket ship)

Pull up to the scene, my best advice is to hide your bitch (Hide your bitch)

I can see the lies all on your face because your eyes’ll twitch (Twitchy, twitchy)

The black ski mask all on our fuckin’ faces be disguisin’ shit (Disguise)

I might have my way with your bay-bay, you wanna cry and shit

Rest my Glock against her fuckin’ waist, I got some pottery

Ah-ah, ah-ah

She my bitch now, my apologies

Don’t need no more enemies, you rock with me? Then rock with me

But I’ma keep it real, she lost respect when you said, “Follow me”

I might swerve, bend that corner, woah

Bitch, hold on tight ‘cause I’ll tweak in this bitch, start lettin’ shit go

And I heard that she wanna show

Me who she be, I’m kinda fuckin’ with it, show me some more

Bitch, we tatted head to toe, could give a fuck, the story wrote

You wanna tweak? Get up with me and I’ma show you how that go

Like the money in my pockets, blow

They havin’ convos about me, these pussy niggas don’t know