“We Don’t Trust You” è l’omonima introduzione all’omonimo album in collaborazione tra Future & Metro Boomin. La frase ha origine dalla strofa di Future nel brano di Uncle Murda del 2015 “Right Now”, prodotto da Metro. Il produttore ha guadagnato importanza dopo essere apparso nel singolo collaborativo di Drake & Future del 2015 “Jumpman” e in molte altre produzioni. A seguire potete leggere testo, traduzione e significato e ascoltare il brano.

Potete ascoltare “We Don’t Trust you” qui su YouTube.

Ecco il testo della canzone “We Don’t Trust you” di Future & Metro Boomin.

Fake written all over you

Hate written all over you

Hate written all over

Fake written all over you

Hate written all over you

Fake written all over you

Hate written all over you

Smiling faces

Sometimes pretend to be your friend

Smiling faces show no traces

Of the evil that lurks within (Can you dig it?)

Fake written all over you

Hater written all over you

Fake written all over you, yeah

I been in the cold, couldn’t feel my toes, but I still stuck to the code

Money won’t fold, pockets won’t hold enough

Takin’ my pole in there, F&N in there

Take me anywhere, I’m takin’ over the trap

I see the real clear, woodgrain Cartier

Poppin’ a real pill, higher than Beverly Hills

I got too much spill, I give a bitch chills

Took out a small bill, make all the hoes strip

You need a weed feel, I get it vacuum sealed

Came from the Eastside, shooters on detail

Go purchase a new Chanel, I need a refill

Strikers in Trackhawks, ridin’ the V12

I peeped the mood, dog, I peeped the intel

Get to trippin’, all you gon’ see is shells

If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you

We don’t trust you niggas, we don’t

(I don’t trust no motherfuckin’ body)

We don’t trust you niggas, we don’t

We don’t trust you

We don’t trust you niggas, we don’t

We don’t trust you niggas, we don’t (Smiling faces)

We don’t trust you niggas, we don’t (Show no traces)

(Of the evil that lurks within)

We don’t trust you

You a nigga number one fan, dog

Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dog

Pillowtalkin’, actin’ like a fed, dog

I don’t need another fake friend, dog

Can’t be ‘bout a ho, ‘cause we sharin’, dog

In you feelings, nigga, why you playin’, dog?

Give her backshots, while she layin’ down

Keep the Glock cocked, I don’t trust hoes

Top shotter, goin’ for the gusto

Like a real dog, got a mutt ho

Get the lo’, you a John Doe

Bubble-eye Benz on a ho

Rappin’ so pretend, you a ho

Nine-figure nigga, tag a toe

Ain’t no tappin’ in, better blow

Shorty poppin’ pills, but he blessed

Flash a couple M’s on my chest

Ain’t no sabotagin’, lil’ finesse

We was in the field, placin’ bets

Still gettin’ chills in my flesh

Takin’ karma, turn it to success

Thoroughbred and Pluto, nothin’ less

Twenty drivers parked at the jet

Whip the Phantom to the projects

Death before dishonor, no confess

We don’t trust you niggas, we don’t (Smiling faces)

We don’t trust you niggas, we don’t (Pretend to be your friend)

We don’t trust you

We don’t trust you, no, no, no

We don’t trust you, no, no, no, no, no, no

We don’t trust you, no, no, no

We don’t trust you, no, no, no, no, no, no

We don’t trust you, no, no, no

(Trust is a motherfucker)

If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you

If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m—

If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you

Hate written all over you

Fake written all over you

Hater written all over you

Fake written all over you, yeah

(Trust is a motherfucker)