In attesa dell’uscita del nuovo album dei Fontaines D.C., Romance, disponibile dal 23 agosto 2024, ecco “In the modern world” il brano che anticipa e promuove il disco. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere traduzione, testo e significato della canzone.

Ecco il testo di “In the modern world”.

I feel alive

In the city

That you like

And wait for the day

To go dreaming

Right by

Uh-huh-huh-huh

Seems so hard not to be free

When you walk

Right beside me

In the modern world (What?)

In the modern world

I don’t feel anything

In the modern world

And I don’t feel bad, Charlene

Kissing on the corner (Yeah?)

Wait for just a minute (What?)

Come away with me and Sal

I promise you’ll be in it

I don’t feel bad

I feel alive

In the city

You despise

And wait for the day

When you come

Riding on by

Uh-huh-huh-huh

Seems so hard just to be

If it matters

You complete me

Yeah

In the modern world (What?)

In the modern world

I don’t feel anything

In the modern world

I don’t feel bad, Charlene

Kissing on the corner (Yeah?)

Wait for just a minute (What?)

Come away with me and Sal

I promise you’ll be in it

I don’t feel bad

In the modern world (What?)

In the modern world

I don’t feel… no, I don’t feel

I don’t feel bad

As long as I’ve known

As long as I’ve known

As long as I’ve known

There’s no feeling to draw

You may be the reason

But I am the law

The law…

As long as I’ve known

There’s no feeling to draw

You may be the reason

But I am the law

The law…

I feel alive

In the city

That you like

In the modern world (What?)

In the modern world

I don’t feel anything

In the modern world

And I don’t feel bad, Charlene

Kissing on the corner (Yeah?)

Wait for just a minute (What?)

Come away with me and Sal

I promise you’ll be in it

So don’t feel bad

In the modern world (What?)

In the modern world

I don’t feel

No I don’t feel

(As long as I’ve known)

I don’t feel bad

(As long as I’ve known)

Charlene

As long as I’ve known (Yeah?)

There’s no feeling to draw (What?)

You may be the reason

But I am the law

I don’t feel bad

